'Minx' Rides Again — Show Sets Season 2 Premiere Date After Being Saved by STARZ

The premiere date for Minx season 2 has been announced.

After the cult-favorite saved by STARZ following its surprise cancellation by HBO Max in December, fans will be able to tune into the second season of the workplace comedy this July.

Minx is set in the 1970s and follows young feminist Joyce Prigger (Guardians of the Galaxy's Ophelia Lovibond) who teams up with a low-rent publisher Doug Renetti (New Girl star Jake Johnson) in Los Angeles to create the first erotic magazine for women.

A First Look photo for season 2 shows Lovibond, 37, and Johnson, 44, in character as Joyce and Doug, appearing to arrive at a party in a backyard. While Joyce wears an emerald green suit and striped shirt, Doug sports sunglasses, a beige suit and floral shirt.

Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Minx aired its first season on HBO Max in March 2022 and it was renewed for a second season that May, but in December HBO Max canceled the show just before filming for season 2 finished.

Then in January, STARZ announced it would give the show a second shot and broadcast season 2.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience," creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ, added per Variety.

"STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Minx season 2 premieres July 21 at 9 p.m. ET on STARZ and will also be available on the show's streaming platforms.