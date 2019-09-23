Minnie Driver Confirms Romance with Addison O’Dea at Emmys Afterparty

Minnie Driver has made things official with her new boyfriend, filmmaker Addison O’Dea.

On Sunday, the Speechless actress was joined by O’Dea for the Amazon Emmy Awards afterparty at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Driver, 49, wore a one-shoulder gray leather dress, while her new man opted for a black suit and bowtie.

The actress also shared a photo to Instagram from the afterparty. In the picture, she rested her hand on O’Dea’s lap as the two smiled for the shot while seated at a table.

“Special guest appearance by @tracelysette ‘s incredible derrière top right. #emmys#chateau,” wrote Driver, joking about the reflection of actress Trace Lysette’s behind that can be seen in the photo.

While Driver has previously included photos of O’Dea on her Instagram — such as when he joined her for a group trip to Cornwall in July — this is the first post of them together as an evident couple.

O’Dea’s latest project includes writing and directing the 36 episode VR series Discovery TRVL for Discovery and Google, according to his website. He previously served as the host, director and producer for a limited series for Discovery Digital, and before that was a contributing editor at National Geographic Traveler.

Driver has an 11-year-old son, Henry, from a brief relationship with television producer and writer Timothy J. Lea.