Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'

"Find friends like these," Minka Kelly wrote, sharing a group photo from her vacation with Trevor Noah to South Africa, where they celebrated one of his longtime friend's birthdays

Minka Kelly has made some friends for life while on vacation.

The Titans actress, 41, raved about her time in South Africa with Trevor Noah, posting a group photo from the trip Sunday to Instagram. "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Noah, 37, previously shared another photo from their Cape Town stay, where they celebrated his longtime friend Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday dinner with a group of loved ones.

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana," Noah wrote. "May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

Kelly and Noah began dating in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that August. "They're very happy," an insider said at the time. "It's a very serious relationship." They've mostly kept their on-and-off relationship private, with no signs of each other on their respective social media accounts until now.

A source told PEOPLE last January that the lovebirds "are still really happy and in love," after he dropped $27.5 million on a mansion for them the month before in the luxe Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider continued. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Although they called it quits last May, Noah and Kelly have since been spotted enjoying each other's company on several occasions. After they vacationed together in St. Barts later that month, another source told PEOPLE that they're "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out." During the trip, they were seen "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while out to dinner.

An additional source told PEOPLE that "they break up and get back together all of the time," adding: "They do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick."