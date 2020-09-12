At the end of August, a source told PEOPLE that Noah and Kelly are "very serious"

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Seen Together for First Time While Arriving at His N.Y.C. Apartment

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly were spotted out together for the first time after PEOPLE reported that they are seriously dating.

The pair was seen getting out of an SUV and walking into Noah's apartment in New York City on Friday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the actress, 40, had several pieces of luggage as Noah, 36, stood beside her and held the leash of a small dog, which appeared to be Kelly's pup, Freddy.

Noah and Kelly kept it casual, with The Daily Show host wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans and the Friday Night Lights alumna sporting sweatpants and a white T-shirt. Both wore masks amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"They're very happy," the insider shared.

Reps for the couple couldn't be reached for comment at the time, and the TV stars have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship.

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. They called it quits in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It is not clear when they split.

He has since remained private about his personal life, instead using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues. At the end of May — as protests against police brutality continued following the death of George Floyd — Noah addressed racism in America.

"I don't know what made that video more painful for people to watch. The fact that that man was having his life taken in front of our eyes, the fact that we were watching someone being murdered by someone whose job is to protect and serve, or the fact that he seemed so calm doing it," Noah said of Floyd in a video posted to The Daily Show's YouTube account. "There was a black man, on the ground, in handcuffs, and you could take his life, so you did. Almost knowing that there would be no ramifications."

Kelly has also used her platform to speak out about politics, race, and the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. (Blake survived the incident but has been left paralyzed below the waist.)