Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah's Relationship Timeline

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have officially called it quits.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the low-profile pair has been "broken up for a while."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Euphoria actress and the The Daily Show host were first linked in August 2020. By January 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "making plans for a future together" after Noah purchased a home in Los Angeles for them to share.

While they briefly split up in May 2021, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE that they were working on their relationship and "figuring things out" less than a month later. In December 2021, they went Instagram official during a trip to South Africa.

"They do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick," a source shared at the time.

As of May 2022, however, the couple has seemingly ended the relationship for good, with a source confirming to PEOPLE that Kelly and Noah are "officially over."

From their first public outing to their South African travels, here is a complete timeline of Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah's on-again, off-again relationship.

August 31, 2020: News breaks that Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are dating

minka kelly and trevor noah Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Patrick McMullan/Getty

A source revealed to PEOPLE on Aug. 31, 2020, that Kelly and Noah were officially dating. "They are very happy," the insider said. "It's a very serious relationship." Before she was linked to Noah, the Friday Night Lights actress had dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, whom she split with in January 2018. As for The Daily Show host, his last public relationship — with model Jordyn Taylor — ended in 2017.

September 11, 2020: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are seen together for the first time

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kelly and Noah were spotted in public together for the first time since the news of their relationship broke on Sept. 11, 2020. The couple had just arrived at Noah's New York City apartment, where they were seen stepping out of an SUV together. Kelly carried luggage while Noah walked her dog Freddy on a leash.

December 2020: Trevor Noah buys a mansion for their "future"

After Noah bought a $27.5 million Bel-Air mansion in late December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the home was purchased for the two of them to live in together. The source added that Kelly and Noah "are still really happy and in love."

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider said. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

May 14, 2021: PEOPLE reports that Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have broken up

In May 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly and Noah had split up. "They are going their separate ways," the source said.

Although Kelly and Noah kept the details of their breakup private, they both appeared to have been enjoying themselves on separate vacations around the time. Kelly traveled to Mexico with friends weeks before the split, and posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "When it feels good to feel good 🌴."

Meanwhile, Noah posted about his weekend in Miami the same day that PEOPLE broke the news of their breakup.

May 2021: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah reunite

Shortly after the split, the two reunited and took a trip together to St. Barts, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were "not officially back together," but were trying to "figure things out."

A second source said that the duo was "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while dining at a French-Japanese fusion restaurant on the Caribbean island. The pair departed via a private plane the following day.

June 2021: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are seen together in New York City

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Prove They Are Back Together As They Are Pictured Out on a Stroll in New York City. Credit: The Image Direct

Following the news that Kelly and Noah were working on their relationship, the duo was spotted walking together in New York City. Both stars smiled at the camera and Noah threw up finger guns.

September 2021: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are spotted on a walk with her dog

Two months later, Kelly and Noah were seen together again in New York City. The two were strolling through the city while she carried a bag and he held onto the leash of her dog.

December 29, 2021: Trevor Noah makes his relationship with Minka Kelly Instagram official

trevor noah and minka kelly Credit: trevor noah/ instagram

Noah and Kelly made their romance Instagram official while spending time in his South African hometown around the holidays. The Daily Show host shared a photo of himself and the actress gathered around a table with several others to celebrate the birthday of his best friend, Xolisa Dyeshana.

January 9, 2022: Minka Kelly posts a photo of herself and Trevor Noah in the new year

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah with friends in South Africa Credit: Minka Kelly Instagram

Kelly followed suit in January 2022 and shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Noah with their friends on a boat. She raved about their trip in the caption, which read, "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime."

May 12, 2022: Minka Kelly shows support for Trevor Noah's loss

In early May 2022, Noah mourned the loss of his grandmother, Frances "Gogo" Noah, and posted a heart-warming tribute to her on Instagram. "A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love," he wrote in the caption of a sweet video he posted.

Kelly subtly showed her support for her boyfriend and commented with a single red heart emoji.

May 18, 2022: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah "officially" breakup

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly | Credit: Getty Images (2)

A few days later, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the relationship was "officially over."

"Minka is single now," the source shared, adding that the actress "has the best attitude" about the breakup. "She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."