Minka Kelly Steps Out with Imagine Dragons Lead Singer Dan Reynolds

Could there be something brewing between Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds?

The Euphoria actress and Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted over the weekend stepping out together in Los Angeles for a five-hour-long dinner at Cafe Stella.

A photo snapped of the pair in an SUV appears to show Reynolds reaching out to Kelly to brush away her hair as she drives. They are both wearing dark colors, with Reynolds in a dark blue jacket with a white shirt underneath and Kelly wearing a black blouse.

Reps for the two did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reynolds announced his split from his wife and Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman after a decade of marriage on Twitter in September.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated," Reynolds said. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

They share four children together: Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2.

This isn't the first time the couple — who got married in 2011 — have split up. In 2018, they both announced the end of their relationship after "seven beautiful years together."

The "Believer" singer reconciled with her less than a year later, with Volkman writing on Instagram, "last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."

Reynolds told PEOPLE around that time that couples therapy had been key to bringing them back together.

"We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."

As for Kelly, she had been most recently linked with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. PEOPLE confirmed the pair began dating in August 2020, and the duo was photographed together subsequently months after.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple split in May 2021, but they were spotted out together just a few months later.

Noah took the first step in bringing their relationship into the light, sharing a photo of him and Kelly gathered at a table with several others while in South Africa for his best friend's birthday party in December. The actress in turn shared an Instagram photo with Noah and others on a yacht in January, writing that the experience was "the holiday of a lifetime."

However, a few months later in May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had officially split for good this time.

"Minka is single now," a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

The source also noted that although Kelly was single, she "is very happy" and she would "rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."