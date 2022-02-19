The actress told Vanity Fair that the show's writer and director Sam Levinson was open to letting her make tweaks to her character

Minka Kelly Says She Didn't Feel 'Comfortable' with Euphoria Nude Scene on First Day of Filming

Minka Kelly shot down a potentially revealing scene while filming Euphoria.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress, 41, recalled her first day on set with the show's writer and director Sam Levinson, revealing that he was open to letting her to make tweaks to her character, especially in one particular scene.

Kelly appears in the second season of the Emmy-winning series as Samantha, the wealthy mother of a little boy who Maddy (Alexa Demie) babysits. The scene in question features Samantha coming home from a date with her husband and asking Maddy to help unzip her dress.

"[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground," Kelly said. "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."

The actress noted that Levinson, 37, immediately agreed when she pushed back. "I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.' He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted," she explained.

Reps for Levinson and HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, has previously said that she also felt supported in her request to reduce her character's nude scenes. "Sam is amazing," she told The Independent last month.

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,' " Sweeney, 24, said. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

Chloe Cherry, an OnlyFans creator who joined the season 2 cast as Faye, shared a similar account to The Daily Beast last month.

Sam Levinson attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In one particular scene, for which she is ultimately clothed, Faye is splatted in blood when someone is shot in front of her. Her boyfriend Custer (Tyler Chase) then stuffs her into an air conditioning vent to hide from the police.

"Sam wanted to do the scene with me completely naked and Tyler was like, 'That's a lot,' so they decided not to," Cherry, 24, explained. "But I was covered in fake blood and just felt so good being on set."

Zendaya Spends Her 25th Birthday Filming Euphoria with 'Lil One' Storm Reid

Ahead of the season premiere in January, the show's star and executive producer Zendaya shared a disclaimer with her 129 million Instagram followers, reminding them that the show is for "mature audiences."

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," she wrote at the time.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," she added. "Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."