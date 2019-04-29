Minka Kelly Reveals the Beauty Mistake She’ll Never Make Again

Minka Kelly has experimented with different beauty looks on and off camera in recent years, but there is one style she says she’ll never revisit.

“I wore way more makeup in high school than I wear today,” the 38-year-old actress tells PEOPLE. “I did the brown lip liner with the foundation on the inside, a lot of liquid cat eyeliner and my eyebrows were plucked almost all the way off. That was a look.”

Some things are best staying in the past.

“I’ll never do that again,” she says with a laugh. “And I’m so lucky my eyebrows grew back!”

Minka Kelly

These days, Kelly, who posed without makeup for PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue, has a decidedly more low-key routine.

“I don’t like a lot of fuss,” she says. “And I’m not very precious when it comes to a lot of things. … I’ll do a little concealer under the eyes and a little blush and Chapstick and curl my eyelashes and mascara. That’s about it. And I have had the same nighttime regimen since I was 19. I wash, tone, use a serum and do face masks a couple times a week. For me, less is more.”

And as Kelly considers the first time she posed for PEOPLE sans makeup, a decade ago, she says she’s more comfortable in her skin now.

“I look at old photos and [remember] how afraid I was to just be in my skin,” she says. “I try to be mindful of that now. And I’m embracing [my looks] more.”