Mindy Kaling Says She Was 'Too Intimidated' to Talk to Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade at Oscars Party
Mindy Kaling is all of us admiring Hollywood power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade from afar.
Union, 49, and Wade, 40, stepped out on Sunday after the 94th annual Academy Awards to attend Vanity Fair's Oscars Afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Arriving in style, Union wore a brown bead-embroidered dress by Valentino. Wade, for his part dressed in a light green Gucci tuxedo.
And Kaling, 42, couldn't help but take notice of the glamorous pair. She commented beneath a carousel of photos the couple posted from the evening before the prestigious event, confessing that she was too nervous to approach the couple at the party.
"I saw you both at the party last night and was like, too intimidated to say hi," the Mindy Project alum wrote, "bc you both looked so good."
In the photos shared by Union, the actress is seen wearing an all-black ensemble from Alexandre Vauthier, while Wade dressed in a teal DZOJCHEN suit with matching shoes from his brand, WAY OF WADE by Dwyane Wade.
"Mom & Dad. The Night Before 🖤🖤," the couple captioned their post.
As for Kaling's own Vanity Fair afterparty look, she wore a custom yellow Dolce Gabbana silk cady drape gown. She accessorized with jewels from Martin Katz.
Kaling also caught up with her former Office costar and close friend B.J. Novak at the star-studded event. Together, the pair stopped by Vanity Fair's photo activation studio to pose for pics.
"I have a lot of questions," Kaling captioned the post, referencing her Office character Kelly's iconic line. "Number one, how dare you?"
During Sunday's Oscars ceremony, CODA walked away with the best picture award. Dune, meanwhile, earned the most awards with six total trophies.