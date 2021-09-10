Mindy Kaling Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of The Mindy Project Cast: 'I Miss These Guys'

The Mindy Project ran for six seasons — three on Fox and three on Hulu — before ending in 2017

On Friday, the 42-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of the cast on the set of the popular comedy series, writing on her Instagram, "I found this in my favorites in my pics."

The group shot showed Kaling sitting amongst her costars — including Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Xosha Roquemore, Fortune Feimster, Garret Dillahunt — sitting inside a conference room at the fictitious Shulman and Associates medical office.

"The gang from Shulman and Associates!" she continued her caption, before noting castmate Beth Grant, Adam Pally and Chris Messina's absence from the picture. "We are missing @bethgrantactor and @adam.pally and Chris, but I love these conference room scenes so much. Ed was usually running a meeting and we kept interrupting."

"Man I miss these guys," Kaling added alongside a red heart emoji.

Likewise, Kaling's former costars had nothing but kind words in the comments section.

"❤️ So much fun," Dillahunt wrote, while Rittenhouse commented, "I miss this so much 😢."

"We had so much fun," Feimster added. "I miss you guys ❤️❤️."

The Mindy Project first premiered on Fox in 2012. The series ran for three seasons on the network before Hulu picked it up, where it continued on for another three seasons before its finale in 2017.

The show, which was created by and starred Kaling, centered around Mindy Lahiri, a vivacious doctor working in New York City, and her colleagues at an OB/GYN office.

In 2019, Rittenhouse — who went on to work with Kaling again in Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral — told PEOPLE Now that the actress is "the best boss you could ever hope to have."

"Mindy's amazing because she wears so many different hats. She's a performer, and she's a writer, and she's a producer," Rittenhouse said.

"Her character on Mindy is so ... bubbly and kind of silly. And as a person, she's funny and a funny person, but is also focused and intelligent."