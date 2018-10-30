Mindy Kaling Slams Trump's Plan to End Birthright Citizenship: 'I Would Be a Citizen of India?'

Mindy Kaling is joining the chorus of voices criticizing President Donald Trump over his intention to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

“Wait. I was born in the United States to two Indian professionals who later became proud citizens of this country,” the Mindy Project actress, 39, tweeted on Tuesday. “So… now I would be a citizen of India? My contributions to this country would be as a foreigner with no rights?”

On Tuesday, Trump, 72, said he wants to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship, which means anyone born in the United States is an American citizen regardless of their parents’ immigration status. Several legal scholars agree his proposal would violate the 14th Amendment, according to The New York Times.

RELATED: Why Mindy Kaling Feels ‘Really Lucky’ in Working Motherhood: ‘I’m Creating My Own Opportunities’

Wait. I was born in the United States to two Indian professionals who later became proud citizens of this country. So… now I would be a citizen of India? My contributions to this country would be as a foreigner with no rights? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 30, 2018

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump, 72, said on Axios on HBO. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress, but now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Reveals the ‘Biggest Perk’ of Having a Child ‘a Little Bit Later’ in Her Career

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous, it’s ridiculous and it has to end,” he continued. In fact, at least 30 other countries follow a similar practice, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“It’s in the process. It’ll happen with an executive order,” he said. “I didn’t think anybody knew that but me. I thought I was the only one.”

Kaling was born and raised in Massachusetts, where her parents Avu and Swati moved after leaving their native India in 1979.