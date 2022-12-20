Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo' Reboot 'Velma' Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

The comedy series will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley of the Scooby-Doo gang

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 04:52 PM
Mindy Kaling, Velma
Mindy Kaling and Velma. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty, HBO Max/YouTube

It's shaping up to be a groovy year in 2023 as Mindy Kaling's new animated series Velma has set its HBO Max debut for Jan. 12.

The show, which will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley of the Scooby-Doo gang, focuses on the surprising past of one of the most famous and beloved teen sleuths in animated history.

However, Velma hasn't been without criticism, and Kaling responded at New York Comic Con in October to trolls' objections about the iconic character now being of South Asian descent.

The Mindy Project star, 43, admitted that she is "constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media," per Insider.

"I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred," she explained. "So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her."

"I think the vast majority of people are excited and ready for it and the show is for them," she added.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU?, Velma Dinkley
Velma. Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Office alum revealed the new animated series will also address Velma having "unresolved sexual tension with a lot of characters."

"This journey of self-discovery for her is something that really drew us to this project and this character," she said. "So we want to honor other interpretations and what we think feels really modern."

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling 'Fell in Love' with Anne Hathaway Because of How She Handled 2012 Matt Lauer Interview

In July 2021, Kaling opened up about fans' initial reaction to finding out Velma would be reimagined for the show.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Kaling said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "So I felt great because these are really intense fans — cartoon, comic book fans."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Velma premieres Jan. 12 on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Mindy Kaling, Velma
Mindy Kaling Reacts to Backlash Surrounding Velma Being Reimagined as South Asian in New Series
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Hayley Kiyoko and Girlfriend Becca Tilley Dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween: 'Jinkies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTgHHhJ5wO/. hayley kiyoko/Instagram
Hayley Kiyoko and Girlfriend Becca Tilley Dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween: 'Jinkies'
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling Jokes She 'Never' Wants Her Kids to Watch 'The Office' : 'So Inappropriate'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cll-ojyDFKD/ courteneycoxofficial's profile picture courteneycoxofficial Verified Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends
Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans by Photobombing Their Pictures on Show's Iconic Orange Couch
Quinta Brunson and Mindy Kaling
Quinta Brunson Says People Would 'Never Stop Talking' About Mindy Kaling's Success 'If She Were a Man'
Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Watched Sister Pauline's 'Sex Lives' Antics with Their Parents: 'Get the Story from Him'
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Mindy Kaling, Velma, Scooby Doo
Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as 'Scooby-Doo' 's Velma: 'There Are Indian Nerds'
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Michael Cimino, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling Celebrates 'The' 'Mindy Project' 's 10th Anniversary with a Nod to the Show's Body Positivity
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'
The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, Stranger Things
The 31 Best Halloween TV Shows to Stream
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling Says Each Character on 'Never Have I Ever' Represents a 'Different Part of My Personality'