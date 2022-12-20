Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo' Reboot 'Velma' Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

It's shaping up to be a groovy year in 2023 as Mindy Kaling's new animated series Velma has set its HBO Max debut for Jan. 12.

The show, which will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley of the Scooby-Doo gang, focuses on the surprising past of one of the most famous and beloved teen sleuths in animated history.

However, Velma hasn't been without criticism, and Kaling responded at New York Comic Con in October to trolls' objections about the iconic character now being of South Asian descent.

The Mindy Project star, 43, admitted that she is "constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media," per Insider.

"I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred," she explained. "So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her."

"I think the vast majority of people are excited and ready for it and the show is for them," she added.

The Office alum revealed the new animated series will also address Velma having "unresolved sexual tension with a lot of characters."

"This journey of self-discovery for her is something that really drew us to this project and this character," she said. "So we want to honor other interpretations and what we think feels really modern."

In July 2021, Kaling opened up about fans' initial reaction to finding out Velma would be reimagined for the show.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Kaling said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "So I felt great because these are really intense fans — cartoon, comic book fans."

Velma premieres Jan. 12 on HBO Max.