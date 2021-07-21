Mindy Kaling starred on The Office as Kelly Kapoor and wrote multiple episodes for the series

Mindy Kaling Says Her Earnings from The Office Are 'Still Pretty Good' Years After the Show Ended

Mindy Kaling is still cashing in from her time on The Office.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, Kaling revealed that she's still reaping the financial benefits of working on the Emmy-winning series nearly a decade after the show went off the air.

"The checks are still pretty good, they're pretty good," Kaling, 42, said after joking that she only became rich "five years ago."

"They're not, like, buy a house good. But they're like, help pay for your kid's education good," she added.

She also admitted her number one "pet peeve" from her time working on The Office, saying they kept the set at an uncomfortably chill tempurature.

"We used to keep The Office set very cold," she recalled to Cohen, 53. "It was, like, 60 degrees and I remember not being able to do anything about that. It's just a little cold."

Kaling played Kelly Kapoor on the Emmy-winning NBC comedy, which ran from 2005 to 2013 for nine seasons. She also served as one of the show's writers.

Greg Daniels, who created the series based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's original U.K. version, recently said they wouldn't rule out a potential cast reunion — but that fans shouldn't hold their breath.