Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Biggest 'Pet Peeve' While Filming The Office

Mindy Kaling didn't always have the warmest experience while filming The Office — literally!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress revealed her number one "pet peeve" while working on Emmy-winning series during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday.

"We used to keep The Office set very cold," Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor on the show, told host Andy Cohen. "It was like 60 degrees. And I remember not being able to do anything about that. It's just a little cold."

Kaling also revealed, without naming the project or person in question, the "most monstrous meltdown" she's seen by a fellow actor while on set.

"I've seen an actress ready on set and another actress comes out and because the other actress has better lighting we had to shut down production and reconfigure blocking," she explained, before joking that she was actually pretty impressed by it.

The actress also gave Cohen an update on Legally Blonde 3, which she is co-writing alongside Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), telling the audience that she's "still working on our first draft."

She added that "just capturing the voice and things like the Bend and Snap" has been an intimidating part of creating the sequel.