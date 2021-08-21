Mindy Kaling answered some personal questions on Friday while participating in a new TikTok trend

Mindy Kaling Dishes on Her 'Favorite' Onscreen Love Interests — Revealing 2 from The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling has had a number of handsome scene partners over the years.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 42, recently shared that she has two "favorite" onscreen love interests — and they were both from The Mindy Project. Kaling revealed her answers while participating in the "Questions I Get Asked" TikTok trend on Friday.

"Who was your favorite onscreen boyfriend?" was the first question, for which Kaling chose Brendan Deslaurier, a rival midwife played by Mark Duplass, as well as the hip Pastor Casey, who moonlit as a sneaker designer and DJ, portrayed by Anders Holm.

As for her favorite fictional couple, Kaling said that her choice had to be You've Got Mail's Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly.

"Look everyone, I'm a TikTok (said in my best Michael Scott voice)," she playfully captioned the clip.

Kaling created and starred in The Mindy Project as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a successful OBGYN hilariously navigating life and love. The comedy aired for six seasons, premiering on Fox in 2012, before ending its run on Hulu in 2017.

Earlier this month, Kaling shared a special birthday message to another romantic scene partner, giving a shout-out to ex-boyfriend and longtime friend B.J. Novak, whom she starred with on The Mindy Project as well as The Office.

"Brappy birthday to @bjnovak, one of the greats, pictured here with his friend Brad Pitt," she wrote, posting a photo of the two stars. "I'll settle for one of the goods," Novak responded.

Novak, 42, is also godfather to Kaling's children, daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 3½, and 11-month-old son Spencer Avu.