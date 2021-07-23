Mindy Kaling will voice Velma on HBO Max’s upcoming animated series about the Scooby Doo character

Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Role as Scooby-Doo's Velma: 'There Are Indian Nerds'

Mindy Kaling has responded to backlash over the reimagining of Scooby Doo's Velma in an upcoming spinoff series.

Kaling, 42, will be voicing the iconic character in an HBO Max show titled Velma, the streaming service announced in February.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Kaling said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday. "So I felt great because these are really intense fans — cartoon, comic book fans."

However, the Never Have I Ever creator added that when HBO Max revealed that the character would be of South Asian descent last month, the reception was not as positive.

"People were not happy," Kaling said. "There was a lot of, 'So, not Velma?' Those kinds of tweets. 'Not the classic Velma that I'm always thinking about?'"

Mindy Kaling, Velma, Scooby Doo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Alamy

"First of all, I didn't know that she elicited such strong reactions in either direction," she continued. "She's such a great character, she's so smart and I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight who loved to solve mysteries, could not be Indian. There are Indian nerds."

"It shouldn't be a surprise to people, but people are like, 'No, no, no,'" she said.

Though the actress noted that the negative reactions came from "a small percentage of people," she said the backlash took her by surprise.

"It made me think, 'Okay, we've got to be really careful with this character,' which we will be because we love her and she's going to have great adventures," she said.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1174A -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mindy Kaling during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 22, 2021 Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kaling is no stranger to animated voiceover roles, having voiced a main role in Pixar's Inside Out and, most recently, the character of Val on the new Disney+ Monster Inc. spinoff series, Monsters at Work.

On Late Night Thursday, she told host Seth Meyers that her 3-year-old daughter Katherine couldn't be more excited about her mom's latest cartoon appearance.