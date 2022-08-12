Mindy Kaling Says Each Character on 'Never Have I Ever' Represents a 'Different Part of My Personality'

Kaling also opened up to PEOPLE about the overwhelmingly positive reaction she received from fans of the Netflix series, calling it the "biggest surprise"

By
and
Published on August 12, 2022 09:30 PM
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Mindy Kaling was able to infuse parts of her personality into her work.

Speaking to PEOPLE about developing Never Have I Ever's third season, the show's creator expressed how much of herself is reflected in the plot — and its characters.

"One of the great things about a show like this, and creating it, is that every character, I think, represents a different side of my personality," Kaling, 43, told PEOPLE at the Never Have I Ever season 3 red carpet premiere on Thursday.

"I am impatient, like Nalini [Poorna Jagannathan] and sort of no nonsense," she explained. "I feel, like [I have] the same attitude about young people and efficiency that she has."

"But I really do relate on a very, like, cellular level to Devi [Maitreyi Ramakrishnan] and her want — her desire of being loved and accepted and wanting a boyfriend. That all feels so — that really mirrors my childhood," Kaling shared.

Everything to Know About the Final Season of Never Have I Ever
netflix

Kailing added that the actresses contribute unique aspects to the show's relatability, and drive home the points of belonging, love and acceptance.

"I feel so lucky to have Poorna and Maitreyi, these incredible actors, who can just, like, bring that to life in a way that we never could've even imagined as writers," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

During her interview with PEOPLE, Kaling also revealed that she was surprised by the reaction she received from fans regarding the Netflix series.

"This is a show that we thought only a certain group of people would like, and that wasn't the case," she explained. "And it gave us confidence to explore more of these storylines that we felt that previously, we would've been like, 'That seems too specific, people aren't going to like it.' So yeah, that's been the biggest surprise to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the Importance of South Asian Representation in Never Have I Ever

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever left off with main character Devi making a choice about her love life after two seasons of romantic turmoil. She decided to pursue a relationship with jock Paxton, and was seen walking down the school hallway hand-in-hand with him as the season ended.

Season 3 will focus on the advancement of their relationship — and how it all unfolds under the pressure of the public eye. Peers immediately question how Devi ended up with the hottest boy in school, and fans must ask: will the spotlight on Devi and Paxton cause their relationship to break under the pressure?

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Minday Kaling and Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon Phillippe
Mindy Kaling Reveals Deacon Phillippe's A-List 'Never Have I Ever' Reference: His Mom Reese Witherspoon!
Everything to Know About the Final Season of Never Have I Ever
Everything to Know About the Final Season of 'Never Have I Ever'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022
Devi and Paxton's Romance Heats Up as 'Hot' New Classmate Arrives in 'Never Have I Ever ' Season 3 Trailer
Deacon Reese Phillippe attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever'
Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Ryan Phillippe Is 'So Proud' of Son Deacon's Acting Debut on 'Never Have I Ever'
Anirudh Pisharody
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Star Anirudh Pisharody
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
NEVER HAVE I EVER
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'
Ava Phillippe , Reese Witherspoon
Mindy Kaling Says Ava Phillippe Joining Mom Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde 3' Would Be a 'Joy'
Hannah Dodd attends the World Premiere of "Anatomy Of A Scandal" at The Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England.
Hannah Dodd Says She's 'Excited' to Play Francesca in 'Bridgerton' : 'I Just Want to Do a Good Job'
Never Have I Ever Cast BTS
The Sweetest Photos of the 'Never Have I Ever' Cast Hanging Out In Real Life
The Office's Brian Baumgartner Dishes on His Brand New Podcast, the Green Bay Packers and More!
Brian Baumgartner Says He 'Wanted to Distance' Himself from Kevin Malone After 'The Office'
John Mulaney, Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr
Netflix Adds to Comedy Festival Lineup with Shows from John Mulaney, Snoop Dogg and Bill Burr
LEGALLY BLONDE, Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, 2001
Selma Blair 'Would've Loved' Her 'Legally Blonde' Character to End Up with Reese Witherspoon's Elle