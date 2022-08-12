Mindy Kaling Says Each Character on 'Never Have I Ever' Represents a 'Different Part of My Personality'

Mindy Kaling was able to infuse parts of her personality into her work.

Speaking to PEOPLE about developing Never Have I Ever's third season, the show's creator expressed how much of herself is reflected in the plot — and its characters.

"One of the great things about a show like this, and creating it, is that every character, I think, represents a different side of my personality," Kaling, 43, told PEOPLE at the Never Have I Ever season 3 red carpet premiere on Thursday.

"I am impatient, like Nalini [Poorna Jagannathan] and sort of no nonsense," she explained. "I feel, like [I have] the same attitude about young people and efficiency that she has."

"But I really do relate on a very, like, cellular level to Devi [Maitreyi Ramakrishnan] and her want — her desire of being loved and accepted and wanting a boyfriend. That all feels so — that really mirrors my childhood," Kaling shared.

Kailing added that the actresses contribute unique aspects to the show's relatability, and drive home the points of belonging, love and acceptance.

"I feel so lucky to have Poorna and Maitreyi, these incredible actors, who can just, like, bring that to life in a way that we never could've even imagined as writers," she said.

During her interview with PEOPLE, Kaling also revealed that she was surprised by the reaction she received from fans regarding the Netflix series.

"This is a show that we thought only a certain group of people would like, and that wasn't the case," she explained. "And it gave us confidence to explore more of these storylines that we felt that previously, we would've been like, 'That seems too specific, people aren't going to like it.' So yeah, that's been the biggest surprise to me."

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever left off with main character Devi making a choice about her love life after two seasons of romantic turmoil. She decided to pursue a relationship with jock Paxton, and was seen walking down the school hallway hand-in-hand with him as the season ended.

Season 3 will focus on the advancement of their relationship — and how it all unfolds under the pressure of the public eye. Peers immediately question how Devi ended up with the hottest boy in school, and fans must ask: will the spotlight on Devi and Paxton cause their relationship to break under the pressure?

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.