Mindy Kaling Reveals Why Never Have I Ever Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'

Mindy Kaling says it's time to let the teens of Never Have I Ever grow up.

The 42-year-old actress, who co-created the hit Netflix comedy-drama with Lang Fisher, told Entertainment Tonight why she believes it's best that the show will end with its upcoming fourth season.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told ET in an interview published Tuesday. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020 and follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

The second season kicked off with an exploration into Devi's increasingly complicated love triangle, and in March, the streamer announced that there was more fun to come. Netflix said that season 3 is scheduled to return this summer, and the fourth season will premiere in 2023.

Commenting further on why it felt right to bring the show to a close, Kaling told ET that producers knew it was "time."

"So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time," The Mindy Project star said. "But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

In its most recent season of Never Have I Ever, audiences saw Devi navigate her feelings for popular jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

By the season 2 finale, the story was officially brought full circle and she ultimately chose Paxton over Ben.

In March, Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said the streamer is "thrilled" about the dramedy's next chapters.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone," Bajaria said in a statement. "We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons."