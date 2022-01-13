The HBO series was renewed for a second season just one month after the first premiered

Mindy Kaling Jokes About Writing Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls from Bed: 'On Zoom Again'

Mindy Kaling is getting ready for season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls — no matter what might get in her way.

On Wednesday, Kaling revealed that she's having to write the sophomore season of the HBO Max hit from her home — more specifically, her bed! — admid the current surge of COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kaling shared an Instagram photo of herself tuned-in to the show's digital writer's room, wearing slippers while sitting in bed.

"This is what our writers room for season 2 of @thesexlivesofcollegegirls looks like," she captioned the photo. "Friggin' Omicron got us on Zoom again...but only for now!"

"One day I will embrace them in person over a tray of @courage_bagels and @fishwife and @russanddaughters and @cartier@balenciaga @domperignonofficial or whatever else is as celebratory and cool as this group," she concluded.

The first season of Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls aired on HBO Max in November. The plot follows four mismatched college roommates as they navigate their newfound independence while attending university. Kaling, 42, acts as the showrunner on the series

HBO Max confirmed season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls in December.

"We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not," Sarah Aubrey, HBO head of original content, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next."

Kaling opened up about her inspiration behind the show, saying she wanted to highlight the unique experience college provides.

"What I love about the college experience is that there's no other time in your life when you're randomly assigned to live with people you did not choose," she told AV Club. "You're away from home for the first time. There's so much expectation and so many aspirations. People go to college and want to reinvent themselves."

"Writing a show about, well, the sex lives of college girls was kind of titillating and exciting," Kaling added. "I was not interested in writing about a repressed young Asian woman. I wanted to do a sex-positive show with women who, even though they are very different from each other, have an unabashed attitude toward sexuality and excitement about their adventurous lives."