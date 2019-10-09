Mindy Kaling Declares Herself 'That Bitch' as She Proudly Poses in Black Bodysuit

Mindy Kaling is feelin’ herself!

On Tuesday night, the actress, 40, proudly showed off her figure by posting a sexy mirror selfie that she snapped while sitting on the floor inside her closet.

Wearing only a black bodysuit by The KiT Undergarments and a pair of gold hoop earrings, Kaling showed off her legs in the mirror as she posed on the rainbow zig-zag carpet beside her shelves of bags and heels.

“Oh nothing, just feeling like that bitch,” she cheekily captioned the Instagram photo.

Kaling also tagged The KiT Undergarments in her post, which prompted one of the business’ celebrity stylists, Jamie Mizrahi, to rave about the actress in a post on their respective account.

“I’ve always loved Mindy Kaling’s humor. She brings a playfulness to the roles she creates onscreen and never takes herself too seriously,” Mizrahi wrote alongside the reposted photo of Kaling. “And what I love even more is how she approaches herself and her body the same way.”

“She’s frank, she’s real, she’s open about her struggles, and she’s relatable in a best friend kind of way. She laughs, and she jokes, but beneath it all is an honest woman, mom, creator, and friend who brings so much realness to everything she does, with a sense of humor that brings a sense of ease to everyone around her,” Mizrahi continued.

“She speaks her truth and through that laugh of hers, we’re all right there with her,” the stylist added. “Just one of the many reasons why I, and so many of her fans, adore her and everything she is. She’s a role model, and a bright light for so many.”

Kaling is not only a “role model and bright light” to her fans but also to her daughter Katherine, who turns 2 in December.

Since welcoming her first child nearly two years ago, the Late Night star has been busy attempting to balance her career and motherhood — something she recently admitted to PEOPLE she still hasn’t quite mastered.

“When things get so bad that there’s a work emergency, I know I have to jump in there. Then when I’m working and I’m worried my baby is going to start calling her grandfather Mama, I’m like, ‘Okay, I need to be back home,’ ” Kaling said in June.

That same month, The Office star admitted in an interview with The New York Times that she was “surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom” — mostly because she wasn’t in tune with a “maternal instinct” in herself before Katherine’s arrival.

“I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about,” she said. “But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.”

The Four Weddings and a Funeral showrunner told the outlet she found early motherhood “very funny, and at times very gruesome” — but that doesn’t mean she will necessarily use those experiences to influence any future work projects.

“I don’t know that I would ever write about it,” she revealed. “I do think that a child appreciates you for none of the things that you are proud of.”

“The qualities in my life that I’m really proud of, like being a funny writer or a good dresser or a great boss or a good listener — I don’t know that my daughter loves me for any of those reasons,” Kaling continued. “To her, my value is something completely different.”