Mindy Kaling Channels Her Office Character Kelly Kapoor — While Grabbing a Bite in Full Glam!

In the caption of her Instagram post, Mindy Kaling referenced an iconic line said by Kelly Kapoor in The Office

Mindy Kaling looks fabulous — even during snack time!

The Never Have I Ever creator, 42, shared a set of photos on Instagram Thursday in which she enjoyed a burger. Kaling, in full glam, wore a yellow dress with red floral-patterned sleeves and accessorized with a pair of gold rings on each hand.

" 'I'm one of the few people who look really good eating a burger.' - Kelly Kapoor, probably," she wrote in the caption, referencing her character from The Office.

Fans and friends took to the comments section to compliment Kaling on her stylish ensemble, but it was Chrissy Teigen who got the nod to an episode in which Kelly Kapoor says, "I am one of the few people who looks hot eating a cupcake."

Teigen wrote, "Just saw this episode again lol," while Olivia Munn added, "You're so pretty I can't take it."

Kaling opened up about her weight-loss journey with PEOPLE earlier this month, explaining that she's come to own her love for fitness after changing her mindset about staying in shape.

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," Kaling, a Propel Fitness Water partner, said. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."

"And that's taken a long time to kind of shed those old ideas of working out," she added.

The Mindy Project alum said she likes to switch up her fitness routine, trying out various activities like jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more.