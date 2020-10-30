The Netflix coming-of-age comedy was recently renewed for a second season

Mindy Kaling Channels Devi from Never Have I Ever for Halloween: 'What's A'Poppin?'

Mindy Kaling is looking to her own TV show for some Halloween costume inspiration.

The actress and writer, 41, dressed up as Devi from her coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, showing off the look on Instagram.

"What's a'poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?" she captioned the post, which also included a shot of Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Never Have I Ever, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year, follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, as she navigates her sophomore year of high school and her quest to lose her virginity. Kaling both created and executive produces the series.

The show also stars Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan and Ramona Young with narration by John McEnroe. Lang Fisher serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Speaking at a Netflix brunch ahead of the season 1 premiere, Kaling said she felt the need to show a different side to the stereotypical teenage nerd, according to Variety.

“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones,” she said. “We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids.”

“I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved … because I’m deeply familiar with it,” she added.

In July, the Never Have I Ever cast announced that they would be returning for a second season. Kaling later confirmed on Twitter that production on season 2 will begin in November.