Mindy Kaling Calls Young Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc Her 'Sexual Awakening' After Friends Reunion

Following Thursday's premiere of Friends: The Reunion, Kaling posted a major throwback photo of the actors on Instagram

The Friends reunion has brought up some old feelings for Mindy Kaling!

Following Thursday's premiere of Friends: The Reunion, Kaling posted a major throwback photo of Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram.

The snap — which was taken in December 1994, just three months after the first episode of the beloved NBC sitcom aired — shows the two actors smoldering at the camera in black and white hockey jerseys at a Homeless 4 Hockey charity event.

"My sexual awakening" Kaling, 41, captioned the photo.

It turns out, she isn't the only one. The post's comments section was filled with followers who shared similar feelings, including some famous faces like Cara Delevingne, who also appeared in the reunion special along with Kaling.

"Yup. This did it for me," she wrote.

Kaling was one of several stars who opened up about their love for the beloved sitcom in pre-recorded interviews that aired during the two-hour special. Soccer great David Beckham, 46, K-Pop superstars BTS, and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, 34, all shared how much the show still means to them all these years later.

When Lady Gaga hit the screen, the 35-year-old "Rain on Me" singer joined Kudrow for a performance of "Smelly Cat," the iconic song Phoebe often sang. Afterwards, Gaga thanked Kudrow, 57, for being "the different one" — and the one who was "really herself" — among the Friends characters.

Delevingne, 28, joined Cindy Crawford, 55, and Justin Bieber, 27, in a mini fashion show, where they rocked iconic outfits worn throughout the series. LeBlanc, 53, also modeled a Friends look in the segment.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Since Perry was unable to attend 2016's mini reunion in honor of frequent series director James Burrows, HBO Max's special is the first time the entire cast has come together in a public capacity since the sitcom wrapped.

