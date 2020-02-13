Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had a picture-perfect Oscars evening!

Days after the former The Office costars walked the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet together, the pair both posted photos to their respective Instagram accounts — within the same hour as each other — from their fun evening out.

Kaling, 40, first shared a gorgeous portrait of the duo that was captured at the Vanity Fair party.

“Thanks to my friends @markseliger for this beautiful portrait, and @radhikajones for throwing the @vanityfair party where I can see Leo but also eat In-N-Out,” she captioned the photo, in which Kaling has her arms wrapped around Novak as she stands behind him.

Shortly after, Novak, 40, posted a photo of Kaling’s hand holding a print that featured four photobooth snaps of them from the party.

“Great party @vanityfair @mindykaling,” wrote Novak, who gave multiple silly faces to the camera alongside Kaling.

He also shared the Vanity Fair portrait to his Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji.

During Sunday’s awards, Kaling, who was a presenter at the show, accessorized her one-shoulder yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown with a yellow metal clutch, and piled on the Chopard diamonds, including a necklace featuring 78.46-carats of marquise-cut diamonds and 46.33-carats of round-shaped diamonds.

As for her glam, Kaling (mom to 2-year-old daughter Katherine Swati, whose godfather is Novak) chose sultry metallic brown eye shadow, a matching glossy lip and loose curls.

This is the second consecutive year that Kaling and Novak, who previously dated, have attended the Vanity Fair bash together, despite calling off their relationship years ago.

During the 91st Annual Academy Awards last year, Kaling and Novak were at the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party. Kaling wore a sequined silver gown and matching silver Christian Louboutin heels, while her ex-boyfriend wore a classic black suit and tie.

As they headed over to the party, Kaling sweetly bantered with Novak in the car and shared the video on Instagram.

“Happy Oscars everyone! I’m in the car on the way to one of several parties tonight with my good friend,” she said, panning the camera to him.

“You told me this was Grammys stuff!” Novak, sporting a traditional black suit, jokingly responded.

“Why would we be going to the Grammys?” Kaling said with a laugh, prompting Novak to quip back, “I don’t know, why am I going to the Oscars?”

Last June, Kaling celebrated her 40th birthday with some of her closest friends, including Novak, who sat beside her at the celebration. More than a month later, Novak shared photos from his 40th birthday celebration, in which he was joined by some of his closest friends, including Kaling.