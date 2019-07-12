Mindhunter Season 2 Returns to Netflix in August and Will Focus on Atlanta Child Murders

Rejoice, Mindhunter fans.

Netflix’s thrilling crime series is returning for its second season on August 16. The exciting news came after one of the show’s executive producers, David Fincher, let the cat out of the bag during a podcast interview on Friday.

“Yes, there is now [a date],” Fincher told KCRW’s The Treatment. “I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th.”

A rep for Netflix confirmed the show’s return date to PEOPLE, which means fans have just over a month until they can binge the Jonathan Groff-led psychological series after almost two years of waiting.

The first season of Mindhunter premiered on the streaming service in October 2017, and a second season was confirmed the following month after the series received rave reviews from both critics and fans.

Image zoom Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford Netflix

In its second season, the show will continue to focus on Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench’s (Holt McCallany) work as FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit during the ’70’s, but will add more diversity to the mix.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard in 2017 of season 2. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

RELATED: David Fincher Is the Latest Acclaimed Film Director to Make a Netflix Movie

English screenwriter Joe Penhall created the series, based off of the true crime book, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. However, Groff, 34, and McCallany, 55, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Fincher took over creative control for the series from Penhall.

“I think once David took control over the arc of the story, everything has changed considerably from the original scripts that were turned by a talented British writer named Joe Penhall, but who is no longer with the project,” said McCallany. “From the point of Joe’s departure, David sort of really began to rework the scripts and the bible and everything changed a lot.”

Image zoom David Fincher Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

RELATED: Friends Is Leaving Netflix for New Platform HBO Max in 2020

The actors also opened up about what it was like working with such a successful director in Fincher, whose films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Social Network have earned him Oscar nominations.

“David, I don’t know when he sleeps,” Groff explained to EW. “He would go home and watch the dailies and come in the next day with rough cuts of the scene. He just is obsessive and loves working. We ended up having an amazing time for the 10 months we were there.”

The series — which is also executive produced by Charlize Theron — has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was ranked as one of the best TV shows of 2017 by multiple media outlets, including Time, Yahoo, and Vanity Fair.

Mindhunter season 2 is available for streaming on August 16 on Netflix.