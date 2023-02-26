Milo Ventimiglia On What He Looks for in a Partner — and Whether He'd Give Up Cheese or Oral Sex

"Not wearing much," Milo Ventimiglia said when asked to use three words to describe what he's like in bed while appearing Friday on Watch What Happens Live

By
Published on February 26, 2023 06:43 PM

Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about what he's looking for in a future partner.

The Emmy Award nominee, 45, shared his favorite qualities in a woman during the "Pillow Talk" segment on Friday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Honesty, authenticity, intellect," Ventimiglia told host Andy Cohen when asked what he looks for.

Fellow guest Alan Cumming then jokingly added oral sex to the list after Ventimiglia said earlier that he could sooner live without cheese than oral sex. "Sure, 100%. Not cheese," Ventimiglia quipped.

Ventimiglia also described himself in bed with three words: "Not wearing much." He later revealed that he's a big cuddler, rating himself a 20 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the cuddliest.

The This Is Us alum hinted in a May 2021 interview with Haute Living that he was single, explaining that "everything is second position to work — everything," including his love life.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Milo Ventimiglia. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I've had friendships and relationships that definitely had a hard time with that," he said. "I'd get home from work and a girlfriend would want to spend time together, and I'd have to make sure I did spend time with her, sit down and eat, maybe turn on a movie for 20 minutes.

"But when my bowl is empty, I've got to go into my office and close the door and work for another two hours so my lines are spot on and I'm ready to be on set the next day," added Ventimiglia.

Ventimiglia was last reported to be dating marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian after the two were spotted together at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

RELATED VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Reflects on His Final Days on This Is Us: 'I Will Miss Every Day...with Mandy Moore'

A few months after the ceremony, the Gilmore Girls heartthrob told PEOPLE about keeping his personal life and relationships out of the spotlight.

"I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," Ventimiglia said. "I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play," the actor said. "I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia's latest role combines business with pleasure. The actor stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. However, neither of them know what the other does, entering a relationship based on lies.

The Company You Keep airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

