Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series 'The Company You Keep'

Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC.

The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim.

As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of individuals — there's $10 million on the line — gets interrupted by the FBI. Only, it's not the actual FBI, but his family posing as the government agency to secure the item they want without actually transferring the funds to the group they're meeting.

"I just pulled off the biggest job of our lives," Charlie says as his parents arrive on the scene in FBI gear.

"Did you get it?" he's asked, to which replies, "Of course, I got it," while holding up what appears to be a computer chip.

ABC/Eric McCandless

When a chance encounter turns into a night together, Charlie and Emma end up on a crash course together as his "family business" seems to line up with the target of one of her current cases.

Neither one knows what the other truly does for work. "I'm a yoga instructor," Charlie says, and Emma replies, "I'm a pageant queen turned rocket scientist."

But their lies seem ready to catch up to them.

"This can't be your whole life," Charlie's mother warns him as he says that all he's good at is the family business — being a con man.

ABC/Eric McCandless

As Emma and Charlie begin to fall in love, the two are forced to "reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences," according to the series blurb.

"She's beautiful, funny and there's no way she'd stick around if she knew the truth," Ventimiglia's character says in the trailer.

As Charlie "ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good," Emma is "closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand," the blurb says. But neither of them knows what the other truly does for a living.

"Can you be in love with someone you're lying to?" Ventimiglia's character asks, referencing the relationship between himself and Emma, which is based on lies.

The series, which is based on the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens, also stars Polly Draper, The Walking Dead's Sarah Wayne Callies and William Fichtner, who plays Charlie's father.

The This is Us alum also serves as producer and co-showrunner for the series, alongside Quantico's Julia Cohen and Chuck's Phil Klemmer, as well as Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The series is Ventimiglia's first since This Is Us ended last year. After saying goodbye to Jack Pearson, who was universally beloved by viewers, Ventimiglia reflected on what he loved most about portraying the father of three.

"I like that Jack felt like an attainable superhero," he told PEOPLE in May. "I like that he was someone any man could be. In his flaws, in his shortcomings, he still did his best to show the ones that he loved how much they meant to him and give them everything they need to go forward and have happy lives."

"I think he was [an] inspiration to a bunch of great fathers and great husbands, and something we needed to see out of men," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.