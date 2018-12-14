When it came to shooting a TV show and a movie at the exact same time, Milo Ventimiglia had his hands full.

“I was doing This Is Us in Los Angeles, burning down the house at the top of the week, and at the end of the week I would fly to New York and be on set with Jennifer Lopez,” says Ventimiglia, who stars as Lopez’s onscreen love interest, Trey, in Second Act. “I was going back and forth for about a month.”

Despite the packed schedule, Ventimiglia, 41, says he bonded with Lopez, 49, who specifically selected him for the role.

“She’s a creative mogul and a great artist,” he says. “To have her put her confidence in me as an actor, I was really grateful.”

Onset, “there was comfort immediately,” says Ventimiglia. “We looked out for each other. I have grown as a human and as an artist spending time with her and that’s really all you can ask for.”

In addition to acting roles, Ventimiglia is working again with Kelley Blue Book, the auto research company, which recently announced its 2019 Best Buy Awards.

“Kelley Blue Book is a company I’ve trusted for years,” says Ventimiglia, whose beloved 1967 Chevelle is also his character Jack Pearson’s car on This Is Us. “They’ve been doing all the homework for the consumer for 92 years. They’re the authority!”

Now, as the actor readies for the holidays, he’s still searching for that elusive down time, while also reminiscing about the “really, really nice” Nov. 18 nuptials of Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith. “A bunch of us were there celebrating,” he says. “It was fun to be there.”

Still, “there are very rare moments when I have little to do,” he says. “When I do, I try to remain as still as possible!”