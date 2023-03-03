Uncle Milo Ventimiglia Loves to 'Spoil' His Nieces and Nephews: 'They Are Constantly Inspiring'

"Time with my loved ones is so important to me," says Milo Ventimiglia, who stars on the new ABC series The Company You Keep

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 10:00 AM
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia got plenty of parenting practice as patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us — but offscreen, the actor puts his skills to good use.

"I've got two nieces and two nephews," the 45-year-old actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's great. I just spoil them and have fun with them and see them grow up. It's really fun to watch my sisters as parents too. They are constantly inspiring."

In his newest role, as a con man on the action series The Company You Keep, airing Sundays on ABC, Ventimiglia's days are decidedly action-packed.

"I had a couple injuries in the months we've been filming," he admits. "I ran into a door with my face and split my eye open... and I kneed a stone pillar and got an impact fracture on my femur. So yeah, different than holding babies and changing diapers!"

Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia on The Company You Keep. ABC

As for moving on from his This Is Us role, for which Ventimiglia scored three Emmy nominations, the actor says it has been bittersweet.

"I'm grateful for the experience of playing Jack," he says of his character, whom he portrayed for six seasons on the NBC hit. "I think he gave an ideal to people, an attainable superhero. I definitely miss aspects of the character and of the show, like working with Mandy [Moore]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But like any job in the acting profession, you have to let it go," he continues. "You perform, you put your heart into it and then you have to be okay stepping away from it."

This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us"
This Is Us cast. Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

That's not to say Ventimiglia would step away from Hollywood anytime soon.

"In some aspect, I think I'll be in front of the camera or adjacent to it for the rest of my life," he shares.

Ventimiglia adds: "That said, connecting on that mother Earth level is also really important to me. It reengages me. So maybe I'll be living on a beach somewhere one day. I don't know. But when [the future] presents itself, I'm sure I'll embrace it fully."

For more on Milo Ventimiglia, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

The Company You Keep airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
THIS IS US -- "New York, New York, New York" Episode 416 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Milo Ventimiglia Gets Emotional Recalling How His 'Wonderful' Father Informed His Role on 'This Is Us'
Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls Jess
Milo Ventimiglia Says 'Gilmore Girls' ' Jess Was a 'Child' Who 'Had a Lot of Life to Live'
Milo Ventimiglia Kept His This Is Us Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache
Milo Ventimiglia Kept His 'This Is Us' Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache — for His New Role
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Milo Ventimiglia on What He Looks for in a Partner — and Whether He'd Give Up Cheese or Oral Sex
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
CATHERINE HAENA KIM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, The Company You Keep
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series 'The Company You Keep'
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes Talks New Season of 'Outer Banks' and 'Having a Good Time' with Singer Kelsea Ballerini
RAMÓN RODRÍGUEZ
Ramón Rodríguez on His New Crime Drama 'Will Trent' — and Why He Loves His Character's 'Quirky' Side
This is US
Milo Ventimiglia Says He Doesn't Always Agree with Jack's Actions on 'This Is Us' : He's 'Human'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
'This Is Us' 's Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Best TV Husband and Dad' Milo Ventimiglia on His 45th Birthday
this is us
Milo Ventimiglia Says He'll Miss Jack Pearson's 'King Fashion Sense' the Most on 'This Is Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdMMtPTvOJt/ mandymooremm Verified Finishing the way we started. @miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side. I haven’t begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I’m sure it will take me time. I’m still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!! 📸 by @sterlingkbrown 51m
Mandy Moore Wraps Final 'This Is Us' Scene with Milo Ventimiglia: 'Finishing the Way We Started'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ellen Pompeo arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ellen Pompeo Says She Feels 'Super Happy' After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is US
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on 'This Is Us' Set
(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
'This Is Us' 's Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Share the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Their Final Day on Set