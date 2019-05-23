Milo Ventimiglia Knows the Ending of This Is Us and According to Him, It's 'Amazing'

Milo Ventimiglia knows a huge secret — the ending to This Is Us.

Ventimiglia, 41, who stars in the hit NBC series as the dreamy Jack Pearson, told Extra that he knows how the family drama ends, and it seems like the show is not going to disappoint viewers.

“Oh yeah,” the actor answered after being asked if he approves of how the series will wrap up, before adding that the conclusion is “amazing.”

This Is Us, which has been a ratings juggernaut for NBC since it began in 2016, was recently renewed for three more years, which means there will at least be six seasons of Pearson family drama as the series aims to conclude in 2022.

“By the time we get there, it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become,” Ventimiglia said about the NBC hit.

Milo Ventimiglia

Along with having positive things to say about the series’ eventual end, Ventimiglia also praised the team behind the show, saying, “It’s a lovely machine of artists, and I’m grateful.”

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, revealed the news of the huge renewal earlier this month on Twitter, writing, “Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch.”

This Is Us cast

Fogelman, who shared a photo of stars Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, added in the tweet, “Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six.”

With season 6 concluding in 2022, Fogelman has all but confirmed that the series is set to end that year, with an ending that, according to Ventimiglia, is sure to please the fans.

“We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman told the The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season 3’s finale and ahead of the show’s renewal. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written, and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

This Is Us returns to NBC in the fall.