Milo Ventimiglia Joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast as Creator Praises His 'Milo Effect' on Set

Another Gilmore Girls alum, Kelly Bishop, will also appear as a guest star on the fourth season

A beloved member of the Gilmore Girls cast is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Milo Ventimiglia is officially set to guest star on season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series, which made its debut on the platform on Friday.

According to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who was also the showrunner behind Gilmore Girls, it was a no-brainer bringing Ventimiglia, 44, onto her series once again.

"There is a Milo effect when you have Milo on the set," Sherman-Palladino, 56, said in an interview with Variety. "Everything just seems a little more livelier and more colorful and everyone seems a little happier and birds will help you get dressed in the morning and he's just a lovely, darling guy, and we just enjoy having him around."

At this time, it is unclear what role Ventimiglia will portray when he makes his appearance on Maisel.

News of his casting comes years after Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano, one of Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) love interests, on Gilmore Girls. Since then, he has become a household name for a variety of other roles — most notably, Jack Pearson in NBC's This Is Us.

GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 'The Inns & Outs of Inns', (Season 2), 2000-2007, ph Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel on Gilmore Girls | Credit: Warner Bros./Everett

Due to his connection with Sherman-Palladino (and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino), Ventimiglia previously said he wouldn't turn down a role on Maisel if the opportunity ever came up.

"They are the kinds of people that for me, I was, like, one: I'm going to know them the rest of my life; and two: anytime they call, I've got to be there," he said on a January episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"So, if they're like, 'Hey Mi, why don't you come in and a small bit on the show we're working on,' 'Great!'" he continued. "'Hey if you could take us to the airport,' 'Sure!' Like, whatever you need, fake Mom and Dad."

Ventimiglia also noted that he didn't care what the role on Maisel would be because of his trust in Sherman-Palladino. "It's one of those things where you don't really think about the script because you just trust and you know it's going to be great. It's going to be golden," he said.