Milo Ventimiglia Joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 - See Him On Set with Costar Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan and Milo Ventimiglia are seen on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" on June 10, 2021 in New York City.

Rachel Brosnahan and Milo Ventimiglia are seen on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" on June 10, 2021 in New York City.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a new heartthrob!

Milo Ventimiglia has officially joined the cast for season 4, PEOPLE can confirm.

It'll be a reunion of sorts for Ventimiglia. He previously worked with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls.

While details about Ventimiglia's role are still unknown, the This Is Us star, 43, was photographed on the New York set of the Amazon Prime series this week alongside titular star Rachel Brosnahan.

In the pictures, both walk through the a park, Ventimiglia's character even handing the housewife-turned-comedienne a bouquet of flowers in one shot.

The duo sported a few different period looks in the photoset.

One picture showed the pair strolling down a paved path, Ventimiglia in a deep blue turtleneck sweater which was paired with charcoal trousers and a chocolate, velvet sport coat. Brosnahan wore a pink dress with a bright blue coat, red heels and carried a matching bag.

Another photo showed Brosnahan in an all-red ensemble, and Ventimiglia in a grey turtleneck and green corduroy blazer. A final had Ventimiglia in a sweater vest over a button-down underneath a tweed jacket as he and Brosnahan shared a laugh on a bench alongside a small dog.

Milo Ventimiglia and Rachel Brosnahan are seen on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" on June 10, 2021 in New York City. Milo Ventimiglia, Rachel Brosnahan | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

achel Brosnahan (L) and Milo Ventimiglia are seen on set filming for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in the Upper West Side on June 10, 2021 in New York City. Rachel Brosnahan, Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

06/10/2021 Milo Ventimiglia joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 as he is pictured on set for the first time in New York City. Milo Ventimiglia, Rachel Brosnahan | Credit: TheImageDirect.com

In January, Brosnahan revealed that filming for season 4 of the Emmy-nominated series had begun.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of herself underneath a clear umbrella - ostensibly in lieu of a face mask to protect from COVID-19 - the actress wrote, "It looks a little different this year...but we're back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4. ✨"

Several photos from the Mrs. Maisel season 4 set have since been published, including some of Brosnahan and costar Alex Borstein in pajamas and leather jackets in Washington Square Park.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia's new role comes a month after it was confirmed that This Is Us is coming to an end. Its sixth and final season will air in early 2022.