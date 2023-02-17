Milo Ventimiglia Gets Emotional Recalling How His 'Wonderful' Father Informed His Role on 'This Is Us'

The Company You Keep star got tearful as he reminisced about his father inspiring his portrayal of family patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on February 17, 2023 04:02 PM

Milo Ventimiglia didn't have to look too far for inspiration for his portrayal of family patriarch Jack Pearson.

During Friday's episode of The View, the Gilmore Girls actor got emotional while reminiscing about how his father informed his character on This Is Us, which concluded in May 2022 after six seasons.

"My mom and dad are wonderful people," Ventimiglia, 45, told the hosts while getting choked up. "My father and Jack Pearson were of the same era, both born in the 1940s, both Vietnam vets, and I saw in Jack the way that my father was with my sisters and I."

As he teared up and paused — which host Joy Behar commended, cohost Sunny Hostin handed him a tissue before he continued.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Kate, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Parker Bates as Kevin, Lonnie Chavis as Randall in This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"What I also saw was an opportunity with the way he was to just kind of be a version of my dad and the big three were actually me," he added. "So I think anything I was doing was kind of just looking up to my dad."

To help him get into the right mindset of a caring, strong dad, Ventimiglia revealed he kept a sweet memento of his own father in his trailer.

"In my trailer, I had a photo of my dad and I when I was a little kid and it said 'be a good husband, be a good father,'" the actor said. "And I was just like, look at that every day and you're there."

Ventimiglia described his character as an "attainable superhero," someone that audiences could relate to or aspire to be like as they watched the show. He imagined Jack as a "great example" of what a husband and father should be, despite his flaws.

THIS IS US -- "New York, New York, New York" Episode 416 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jack Pearson in his wide wale pants. Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Now, Ventimiglia is pivoting into a slightly less aspirational character as he takes on the role of Charlie Nicoletti in The Company You Keep, where he'll play a smooth-talking swindler he describes as a "good bad guy."

"He's pulling off cons … which is the bad side," Ventimiglia said on the daytime talk show. "The good side is he has a moral compass. They're not just going after anybody, they're going after people that kind of deserve it."

CATHERINE HAENA KIM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, The Company You Keep
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

