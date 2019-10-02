Milo Ventimiglia and OITNB's Diane Guerrero Spotted Having Lunch Together in Los Angeles

Image zoom The Image Direct

Jack Pearson, meet Maritza Ramos.

On Tuesday, This Is Us‘ Milo Ventimiglia was spotted in Los Angeles grabbing lunch with Diane Guerrero, best known for her role as Maritza in Orange Is the New Black.

The duo dined at Mexican restaurant Escuela Taqueria. Afterwards, the two treated themselves to some ice cream at The Milk Shop.

Ventimiglia, 42, went casual for the outing, wearing an olive green T-shirt, blue pants, sunglasses, and Converse sneakers. The actress, 33, opted for denim shorts and a white T-shirt, along with boots and a cardigan sweater over her shoulders.

According to a source, Ventimiglia and Guerrero are “friends.”

In 2017, the actor reflected on dating previous costars in an interview with Mr. Porter, admitting that he would “never do it again.”

“There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am,” he said.

“You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you,” added Ventimiglia.

Guerrero, meanwhile, spoke to Refinery 29 in June 2015 about her relationship with then-boyfriend Joseph Ferrara, telling the outlet that they had been dating for over a year at that point.

“He’s a great partner,” she said of Ferrara.

When asked if the two would tie the knot, the actress joked, “Well, we were just at his cousin’s wedding and he caught the garter and I caught the bouquet, so it’s kind of out of my hands.”

The two have since gone their separate ways, although it is unknown when the breakup occurred.

After her role on OITNB, Guerrero appeared in The CW’s Jane the Virgin and CBS’ Superior Donuts. She currently stars as main character “Crazy” Jane in the DC Universe series Doom Patrol.