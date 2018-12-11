Milo Ventimiglia Says That He 'Couldn't Get Hired' for an 'Entire Year' After Heroes Ended

Milo Ventimiglia once nearly gave up on Hollywood — to be a farmer in Italy.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve had to pick myself up. Probably in my early 30s, I couldn’t get hired in town. I really couldn’t,” the This Is Us star shared in an Access interview this week. “That was back in the Heroes days. I did not work for one calendar year. One entire year, I couldn’t get a job.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ventimiglia said that he “absolutely” considered quitting the business during the rough patch following his role on hit drama Heroes, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

“I was really having to re-evaluate what I was going to be doing because, you know, it’s a profession,” he told Access. “You need to feed yourself and clothe yourself and have a roof over your head. I was starting to see those things minimize.”

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia Says Will Smith Inspired Him to Treat ‘Everybody with Kindness and Respect’

Milo Ventimiglia on Heroes Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

He did, however, have an adventurous plan in mind if he decided to leave the entertainment industry altogether. “I was gonna cash in and move to Italy on my European passport and find a farm to work on and buzz my head, and grow a beard and ride a motorcycle, and just live a quiet life,” Ventimiglia said.

He was “pretty close” to hopping on a plane when he started to get cast again — in a film he produced called Static, in Kiss of the Damned and in That’s My Boy.

In 2017, Ventimiglia told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle in The Jess Cagle Interview about the three times he almost walked away from acting, including the move to Italy that did not come to fruition.

Ventimiglia also thought about becoming a mechanic, he told Cagle.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Milo Ventimiglia Says His ‘Foul Mouth’ Gets Him Into Trouble On Set

“I was going to go be an auto mechanic,” he said. “In Southern California there’s this auto school and it’s advertised ‘Everybody needs mechanics, because they need those cars fixed’ and I’m like, ‘That’s a job that’s going to be in demand, so why don’t I learn more than I already know about cars and professionally fix cars.’”

Ventimiglia said that he was demoralized again after losing 28 lbs. for a part in The Divide and still finding that “people only saw me as [Heroes character] Peter Petrelli.”

“It broke my spirit,” he explained to Cagle. “Because that show itself, toward the end, it felt like the world-ending engine was more important than the human experience of it, which is what the show started as. It kind of just broke me inside and I thought to myself ‘Do I really want to do this? Do I want to continue acting? Because it may just be disappointment after disappointment after disappointment.’”

RELATED: What’s to Come in This Is Us Season 3: ‘Her’ Is Revealed, Nicky’s Fate and Kate’s Baby Boy

As his fame and his offers skyrocket, Ventimiglia has a philosophy that keeps him going. “I look at it like I’m a shark that just has to keep swimming or I die,” he noted to Access. “So if I stop, if I stop for a moment to understand where I am or how I’m here or what I’ve done to get here — no, no, no just be here.”

“Just be here,” he added to the outlet. “Be here in this exact moment that you’re in right now because nothing else matters.”