Milo Ventimiglia Recalls Channeling 'Gilmore Girls' ' Jess — and Banksy — by Tagging the Warner Bros. Lot

The This Is Us alum recounted how he spent long days on set in his 20s — and joked he wouldn't be invited back to the show's studios

By
Published on April 28, 2023 12:59 PM

Milo Ventimiglia embraced an artistic form of Method acting while playing Gilmore Girls bad boy Jess Mariano.

The This Is Us alum joked he's probably banned from the Warner Bros. lot after his spray-painting antics behind the scenes.

"When you're in your early 20s and you're on this big fancy studio lot and gonna be working the next 14, 15 hours, I'm a little bored. What else can I do?" Ventimiglia, 45, said on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia. Emma McIntyre/Getty

He got inspired by modern street art and decided to give it a shot. "I was really into stencil work like Banksy and stuff like that, and so I cut this stencil based on a Banksy stencil of a little rat holding a megaphone and I proceeded to spray-paint it in different places around this lot here."

He concluded, "The dumb things you do. And I'm never invited back."

Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls Jess
Warner Bros./Everett Collection

Ventimiglia's Jess was the rebel love interest of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). "I think Jess had a lot of life to live," Ventimiglia told InStyle in February. "And I don't think he was quite set up the best way in his younger years — not having a father, not having a parent. He had to find his way on his own a little bit. And I think he got to it a little quicker, just a place of ... acceptance of who he was, and what he wanted to be, and who he wanted to be around."

Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix.

