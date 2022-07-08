"Happy Bday to best TV husband and dad a girl could hope for," wrote Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson to Ventimiglia's Jack for six seasons on the beloved NBC drama

This Is Us's Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Best TV Husband and Dad' Milo Ventimiglia on His 45th Birthday

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Milo Ventimiglia has a reason to celebrate — the This Is Us alum turned 45 on Friday!

The actor's former onscreen wife Mandy Moore marked the occasion with a heartwarming Instagram tribute sharing a glimpse back at their last day on set together.

"There are a million pics of you and our time together these past 6 years on my phone but I love this one because it was our last time walking through our house, the Pearson house, and we snapped a pic in the bedroom mirror," wrote Moore, 38.

"Happy Bday to best TV husband and dad a girl could hope for," she added. "Love you, @miloanthonyventimiglia and hope you're having the best day!!"

Ventimiglia replied in true Jack Pearson fashion: "Love you so much @mandymooremm . Couldn't have been the tv hubs and dad I was without you."

Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on the beloved series, also posted a hilariously Photoshopped birthday message on Instagram.

"He's number ONE! Join me in wishing our favorite TV dad, @miloanthonyventimiglia, a very happy birthday! Miss you brother!" wrote Sullivan, 41.

Ventimiglia was amused by his oversized finger in the pic and replied, "Thanks brother. Only man i want manipulating my hands. Miss you back."

Ventimiglia has become a fan favorite in the television world, most notably for his portrayal of Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, Peter Petrelli in Heroes and Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

The actor — who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January — has also appeared in other series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and American Dreams, as well as in films like Rocky Balboa and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Milo Ventimiglia attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

His birthday comes a few months after he and the cast of This Is Us wrapped their six-season run on NBC.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the series finale screening and panel, Ventimiglia opened up about saying goodbye to Jack Pearson and what he'd miss most. "Oh god, his king fashion sense, especially when he's in his 50s. Those wide wale pants were so comfortable!" he said.

Ventimiglia also acknowledged how he would also miss playing a character who many men felt they could relate to and hoped to emulate in their own lives.

"I like that Jack felt like an attainable superhero," he explained. "I like that he was someone any man could be. In his flaws, in his shortcomings, he still did his best to show the ones that he loved how much they meant to him and give them everything they need to go forward and have happy lives."

"I think he was [an] inspiration to a bunch of great fathers and great husbands, and something we needed to see out of men," he added.

Speaking about the series finale, Ventimiglia said he hoped fans would watch it and then "continue the conversation of what the show represents."

"Finding common ground with people that are different, and understanding that we have our own experiences to live, but other people have their experiences to live too, and we should give people love and show people love and hopefully, it'll be showered back on us," he explained. "And that hope of what happens when we move on in life and where we go and the appreciation of life. It's so fragile and it moves so quick. It can be gone in a heartbeat or take a lot of time, but I think really living a full complete life."

The actor shared similar sentiments later that day while sitting on a panel beside his costars. After revealing that his favorite line from the series was "when the world puts something this obvious in front of you, you don't just walk away from it," he explained its meaning further.

"Pay attention. Pay attention when life is happening in front of you," he urged the audience. "That was a big moment for me to be like, pay attention to life happening in front of you as it's happening, don't let it pass."