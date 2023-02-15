Entertainment TV Milo Ventimiglia Kept His 'This Is Us' Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache — for His New Role Ventimiglia reveals that "the majority of our crew from This Is Us" is now working on his series The Company You Keep in an exclusive preview of his emmy magazine cover story By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 02:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Milo Ventimiglia wasn't ready to say goodbye to the crew of This Is Us. In an exclusive preview of his emmy magazine cover story (out Feb. 24), the 45-year-old actor reveals that he "brought a majority of our crew from This Is Us" to his new ABC series The Company You Keep. "I've got my grips, my electric, my costume designer," he shares. "I've got my cinematographer, my production coordinator. I got one of my location managers on. I got my craft service. I got our gal who cleans up on set, Maria. I got just about everybody, short of writers, actors and, sadly, the art department." Where to See the Cast of This Is Us Next John Russo Ventimiglia also refused to film The Company You Keep anywhere besides the Paramount lot in Los Angeles where This Is Us was filmed for six seasons before its series finale last spring. "They'd say, 'Hey, Mi, how do you feel about Atlanta?' 'No, let's stay in California.' 'Hey, Mi, how do you feel about Vancouver?' 'Nope, let's stay in California,'" he recalls. "I wanted to film it at Paramount because that's where we did This Is Us. It works for my crew. The crew knows the lot — and the lot knows the crew." Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series The Company You Keep John Russo Ventimiglia believes keeping the This Is Us family together has helped bring some of the same magic to his new show. "This Is Us was such a wonderful set to be on," he says. "How could I not try to put that magic into a new endeavor that we have? So far, it has really saved us, helped us." He adds, "I know a lot of talented folks. When you can work with your friends, I just think that's the best recipe. You're going to capture something great and have a good time while you're doing it." This Is Us's Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Best TV Husband and Dad' Milo Ventimiglia on His 45th Birthday L: Caption . PHOTO: John Russo R: Caption . PHOTO: John Russo While Ventimiglia pushed to keep the This Is Us crew together, he was ready to bring his new The Company You Keep character, Charlie, to life. "Jack, in my mind, became a total caricature," he says of playing the Pearson family patriarch on the NBC series. "When you do a show for six years, you know what the parameters are, what the challenges are. You know the moments when you're operating off of instinct. You don't have to discover anything with the character. With Charlie, I'm still discovering." However, he may not be not opposed to bringing back Jack's signature facial mustache in his new role. "I'm sure Charlie will pop up with a mustache, with some facial hair, and maybe blonde at some point or a little wild hair," he teases. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Company You Keep premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.