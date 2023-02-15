Milo Ventimiglia Kept His 'This Is Us' Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache — for His New Role

Ventimiglia reveals that "the majority of our crew from This Is Us" is now working on his series The Company You Keep in an exclusive preview of his emmy magazine cover story 

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 02:23 PM

Milo Ventimiglia wasn't ready to say goodbye to the crew of This Is Us.

In an exclusive preview of his emmy magazine cover story (out Feb. 24), the 45-year-old actor reveals that he "brought a majority of our crew from This Is Us" to his new ABC series The Company You Keep.

"I've got my grips, my electric, my costume designer," he shares. "I've got my cinematographer, my production coordinator. I got one of my location managers on. I got my craft service. I got our gal who cleans up on set, Maria. I got just about everybody, short of writers, actors and, sadly, the art department."

Milo Ventimiglia Kept His This Is Us Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache
John Russo

Ventimiglia also refused to film The Company You Keep anywhere besides the Paramount lot in Los Angeles where This Is Us was filmed for six seasons before its series finale last spring.

"They'd say, 'Hey, Mi, how do you feel about Atlanta?' 'No, let's stay in California.' 'Hey, Mi, how do you feel about Vancouver?' 'Nope, let's stay in California,'" he recalls. "I wanted to film it at Paramount because that's where we did This Is Us. It works for my crew. The crew knows the lot — and the lot knows the crew."

Milo Ventimiglia Kept His This Is Us Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache
John Russo

Ventimiglia believes keeping the This Is Us family together has helped bring some of the same magic to his new show.

"This Is Us was such a wonderful set to be on," he says. "How could I not try to put that magic into a new endeavor that we have? So far, it has really saved us, helped us."

He adds, "I know a lot of talented folks. When you can work with your friends, I just think that's the best recipe. You're going to capture something great and have a good time while you're doing it."

L: Caption . PHOTO: John Russo
R: Caption . PHOTO: John Russo

While Ventimiglia pushed to keep the This Is Us crew together, he was ready to bring his new The Company You Keep character, Charlie, to life.

"Jack, in my mind, became a total caricature," he says of playing the Pearson family patriarch on the NBC series. "When you do a show for six years, you know what the parameters are, what the challenges are. You know the moments when you're operating off of instinct. You don't have to discover anything with the character. With Charlie, I'm still discovering."

However, he may not be not opposed to bringing back Jack's signature facial mustache in his new role.

"I'm sure Charlie will pop up with a mustache, with some facial hair, and maybe blonde at some point or a little wild hair," he teases.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
CATHERINE HAENA KIM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, The Company You Keep
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series 'The Company You Keep'
Jerry O'Connell Would Do More Magic Mike Shows 'In a Heartbeat' – But Has to 'Unfreeze My Gym Account' First
Jerry O'Connell Would Do More 'Magic Mike' Shows 'In a Heartbeat' – but Has to 'Unfreeze My Gym Account' First
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Star Spills 'Cowboy Bootcamp' Secrets: 'It's a Whole Different World'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdMMtPTvOJt/ mandymooremm Verified Finishing the way we started. @miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side. I haven’t begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I’m sure it will take me time. I’m still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!! 📸 by @sterlingkbrown 51m
Mandy Moore Wraps Final 'This Is Us' Scene with Milo Ventimiglia: 'Finishing the Way We Started'
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is US
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on 'This Is Us' Set
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017 Portraits
Milo Ventimiglia Joins 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast as Creator Praises His 'Milo Effect' on Set
This is US
Milo Ventimiglia Says He Doesn't Always Agree with Jack's Actions on 'This Is Us' : He's 'Human'
Jackie Hoffman Gets Covered in Ink for 'The Tattooed Lady' Musical — See Her Shocking Transformation
Jackie Hoffman Is Covered in Ink for 'The Tattooed Lady' Musical: See Her Shocking Transformation
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She Is Pregnant. Credit: Kelly Mi Li /Clearblue
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'
Christine Baranski attends "The Good Fight" Series Finale Red Carpet & Event on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Christine Baranski Bids a 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to Her 'Good Fight' Character: 'I'll Miss Her'
Cole Hauser attends Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Confirms Season 5 Is Not the End of the Dutton's Story
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
'This Is Us' 's Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Best TV Husband and Dad' Milo Ventimiglia on His 45th Birthday
THIS IS US
'This Is Us' : Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Cast Talk 'Wonderful and Complete' Series Finale
this is us
Milo Ventimiglia Says He'll Miss Jack Pearson's 'King Fashion Sense' the Most on 'This Is Us'
MATILDA LAWLER, ELIZABETH ALLEN-DICK, AUSTIN KANE, TIM ALLEN, ELIZABETH MITCHELL - THE CLAUSES - Episode 102
'The Santa Clauses' First Look: Tim Allen Says It Felt Like 'Time Had Stood Still' While Reprising Role
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend sUNICEF Snowflake Ball 2012
Kelly Ripa Recalls Asking Mark Consuelos to Shave His 'Porn Mustache' But 'He Didn't Want To'