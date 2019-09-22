Milo Ventimiglia Brings His Parents to the 2019 Emmy Awards: 'They Declined' the Last 2 Years

Milo Ventimiglia had not one, but two special guests with him at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The This Is Us star walked the red carpet with his mother Carol and his dad Peter Ventimiglia on Sunday night.

“My mom and dad are here,” he said while stepping up for an interview with E! News. “This is their first time. They declined the invite two years in a row, and this is the first time they wanted to be here.”

Though Ventimiglia joked that it took some convincing to get his parents on the carpet, he said they have always been his biggest cheerleaders.

“They’ve always been supportive of me,” he said, adding that he was excited for his family to see the impact This Is Us can have. “To show them what this show is, is an experience.”

Image zoom Milo Ventimiglia VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

“We are very proud,” added his father.

So what’s the biggest lesson he learned from his family? To “lead with love.”

“My mom and dad are very loving people. They raised my sisters and I with that, with the grace that they have,” he said before getting emotional. “I can’t look at them too much or I’ll start crying … We need to give examples of coming together and showing love. It’s such a strength to show love.”

This Is Us nabbed an impressive nine nominations this year, including one for outstanding drama series. Ventimiglia will also face off against his costar Sterling K. Brown for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.