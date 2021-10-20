Former Millionaire Matchmaker Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

According to his loved ones, Trevor Jones died suddenly on Oct. 9 from an event related to Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

Trevor Jones, a former contestant on Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker, died earlier this month. He was 34.

According to his loved ones, Jones died suddenly on Oct. 9 from an event related to Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which is a disorder that affects an individual's connective tissue and can weaken the walls of blood vessels.

"Trevor was the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back," a GoFundMe campaign created for his family reads.

"Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words," the page adds.

Jones is survived by his wife Cherrie and his six-month-old daughter Finley, whom loved ones described as the parts of his life that "made the greatest impact."

"Trevor loved his two girls more than anything in the world and made it a point to make sure everyone knew, too," friends and family wrote.

In a YouTube video created in his memory, Jones' friend Travis Lubinsky said that his death was "extremely tragic and unexpected."

"I spent the last few days upset and angry. But in this situation, I know Trevor would want us to celebrate his life," Lubinksy added.

Jones appeared on season eight of Millionaire Matchmaker. Patti Stanger, who hosted the show until 2015, told E! News that she was "deeply saddened" by the news of his death.

"Trevor was one of the nicest daters on the show," she said. "It's hard to remember every single dater from the show but I definitely remember him. He was lovely, handsome, and will be missed."