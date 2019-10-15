A Million Little Things: Maggie's Mom Plans to Reveal Who Jason Ritter's Character Really Is

Maggie’s mom Patricia (Melora Hardin) came to visit her in Boston on last week’s episode of A Million Little Things — but Maggie (Allison Miller) soon suspected her mother may not exactly be there to spend time with her daughter.

After Patricia revealed that she and Maggie’s dad planned to separate, Maggie saw her mom at a restaurant with a younger man (Jason Ritter). She stormed off without getting an explanation, assuming her recently separated mother had started dating the mystery man.

But in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama, Patricia and Eric (Ritter) show up at Gary (James Roday) and Maggie’s apartment to explain how they really know each other.

“What makes my mom think it’s okay to bring her boy toy to breakfast?” Maggie fumes to Gary. “I mean, what is he doing hanging out with her, anyway? What does a 35-year-old want with my mother?”

Gary begins to call Maggie’s mom a MILF — Mother I’d Like to Fool around with — but Maggie quickly cuts him off.

Meanwhile, Eric urges Patricia to tell the truth.

“The whole reason I agreed to be here was to help you come clean,” he says.

Patricia promises she will, even though she can sense Maggie’s hostility from the kitchen — but viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to discover Eric’s true identity.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.