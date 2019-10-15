A Million Little Things: Maggie's Mom Plans to Reveal Who Jason Ritter's Character Really Is

Maggie assumed her mom was dating a younger man played by Jason Ritter, but PEOPLE's exclusive clip suggests otherwise

By Dana Rose Falcone
October 15, 2019 02:29 PM

Maggie’s mom Patricia (Melora Hardin) came to visit her in Boston on last week’s episode of A Million Little Things — but Maggie (Allison Miller) soon suspected her mother may not exactly be there to spend time with her daughter.

After Patricia revealed that she and Maggie’s dad planned to separate, Maggie saw her mom at a restaurant with a younger man (Jason Ritter). She stormed off without getting an explanation, assuming her recently separated mother had started dating the mystery man.

But in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama, Patricia and Eric (Ritter) show up at Gary (James Roday) and Maggie’s apartment to explain how they really know each other.

Eric (Jason Ritter) and Patricia (Melora Hardin) in A Million Little Things
ABC

RELATED: A Million Little Things: Delilah Gets Shamed by Nurse for Struggling to Breastfeed Newborn

“What makes my mom think it’s okay to bring her boy toy to breakfast?” Maggie fumes to Gary. “I mean, what is he doing hanging out with her, anyway? What does a 35-year-old want with my mother?”

Gary begins to call Maggie’s mom a MILF — Mother I’d Like to Fool around with — but Maggie quickly cuts him off.

Maggie (Allison Miller) concerned about her mother in A Million Little Things
ABC

RELATED: The Best New Fall TV Shows of 2019

Meanwhile, Eric urges Patricia to tell the truth.

“The whole reason I agreed to be here was to help you come clean,” he says.

Patricia promises she will, even though she can sense Maggie’s hostility from the kitchen — but viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to discover Eric’s true identity.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.