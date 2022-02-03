Million Dollar Wheels Trailer Gives an Inside Look at the Business of Selling Luxury Cars to Stars

Have you ever wondered who is selling your favorite stars their ultra-luxury cars? Well, Million Dollar Wheels has got you covered.

The upcoming discovery+ series from executive producer and acclaimed actor Jamie Foxx aims to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the world of luxury car dealers. Among those is RD Whittington, who is the world's most successful celebrity car dealer.

The series will also highlight those who are working to assume control over the position RD has cultivated for himself.

"Million Dollar Wheels follows a diverse group of the top luxury and supercar dealers in the world. They are purveyors of the most exclusive vehicles in existence to an elite clientele composed of major celebrities in music, television and film, entrepreneurs in tech, next level hypercar enthusiasts, and the insanely wealthy," a description of the series reads. "These dealers are the top tier of this industry, and no one else is as connected, savvy, or strategic."

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the high-stakes world of luxury car sales that Million Dollar Wheels aims to showcase.

In the trailer, RD explains his special "touch" that helps him get dream cars for his high-profile clientele.

"I started with zero," he adds. "I was able to make something out of nothing. I'm out getting my business, doing my deals. I sell more Bugatti's than Bugatti."

But he says those who fail to "deliver" to buyers are "done" in his line of business.

"L.A. is the supercar battleground," he says. "This is 'You got the money, or you don't.' "

And RD has some competition ahead of him, as other dealers are seeking to beat him at his own game.

"The car game is cutthroat," says RD. "I want their clients, they want my clients."

A glimpse at some of those star-studded clients includes Kim Kardashian and Tom Holland. Fans can also look forward to appearances from J Balvin and TikTok star Tayler Holder throughout the first season.

"They don't just sell cars; they sell a lifestyle right along with their own personas as the gatekeepers to exclusivity," the synopsis reads. "But it's their personalities, motivations, struggles, and life dramas that make them truly unique."

"They are tastemakers to the wealthy who themselves are breaking molds, shattering glass ceilings, and building multimillion-dollar businesses," the description concludes. "Through the lens of these market leaders, audiences get an exclusive look into the world of high-end car sales and everything it takes to meet the expectations of their clients."