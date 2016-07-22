Patti Stanger Confronts Farrah Abraham on Million Dollar Matchmaker: 'Where Is the Shame Button on You?'

The tough love continues on this season of Million Dollar Matchmaker!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode, love guru Patti Stanger gets real with Farrah Abraham about how her porn career is affecting her love life.

“This is not a game, this is real life,” Stanger, 55, says to the Teen Mom OG star, 25. “What guy is going to take you seriously? Your vagina is online, you’re doing a webcam series.”

The reality star has had a troubled love life ever since she entered the reality TV world after getting pregnant at 16, and Stanger wants her to get her life back in order so she can finally find love.

“That is affecting your love life. Get out of the f—-ng sex business,” Stanger, 55, says.

RELATED VIDEO: Does Farrah Abraham Finally Find Love on Million Dollar Matchmaker?

And Stanger gets a lot more blunt once Abraham tries to defend her actions as being “legitimate businesses and successful.”

“Where is the shame button on you?” she asks. “You are a woman and a mother with a 7-year-old daughter.”

Abraham will appear on Million Dollar Matchmaker Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv, and Teen Mom OG returns to MTV in August.