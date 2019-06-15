Million Dollar Listing Miami Star Samantha DeBianchi Weds Tony LaViola in 2 Beachside Ceremonies

Congratulations are in order for Samantha DeBianchi and Anthony “Tony” LaViola!

The Million Dollar Listing Miami star, 34, recently tied the knot with LaViola in two romantic, beachside weddings this past April and May.

“Everything turned out exactly as we wanted,” DeBianchi tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Tony is truly my better half … He’s so ambitious and driven, and we share the same outlook on life. For us, it’s not just a relationship, it’s a partnership, and he’s the best damn partner one could ask for.”

The Florida natives held the first of their wedding celebrations in Fort Lauderdale on April 27, surrounded by their families.

DeBianchi and LaViola opted to include a traditional Catholic church ceremony before hitting the sand for a reception at DUNE at Auberge Beach Residences, where guests were treated to a delicious meal prepared by a Michelin star chef.

Samantha DeBianchi and Tony LaViola in Florida Vincent Hogan, The LXA

For the big day, DeBianchi wore a long-sleeved, floral, lace, sheer Angel Sanchez gown that buttoned up in the back.

The reality star also incorporated “something borrowed” and “something blue”, wearing a pair of light blue, silk, crystalized Jimmy Choo heels underneath her gown and her mother’s floral, pearl veil.

The intimate setting was especially memorable for DeBianchi, as she said it helped them truly embrace the moment with their family members.

“Our Fort Lauderdale wedding was solely family and extremely intimate with just 30 people,” she explains to PEOPLE. “I loved the fact that we were able to actually sit with our family and really make our day special, spending it with them and enjoying every second of it, versus having one very large wedding and never being able to enjoy our guests or ourselves.”

Samantha DeBianchi and Tony LaViola Ana Hinojosa

A few weeks later, the adventure-seeking pair jetted off to Tulum, Mexico — a place that held extra significance to them, as it was the destination of one of their first trips together as a couple.

For their wedding on May 5, DeBianchi and LaViola bought out a Forbes-rated boutique property in the middle of the jungle to host 50 of their closest friends over a four-day, three-night celebration.

“Our wedding in Tulum was very different,” DeBianchi says. “Tony and I love to travel and we wanted to share one of our favorite and most magical places, Jashita Tulum, with all of our friends which is why we decided to buy the hotel out for the entire stay.”

“The first time we stayed there [was] in October of 2017,” she adds. “It was then and there that we fell in love with each other and the property, and told the owner that when we were getting married, we’d want to have it there.”

Samantha DeBianchi and Tony LaViola in Mexico Ana Hinojosa

During their magical evening, guests enjoyed a taste of the local culture with homemade Mexican hors d’oeuvres, Mexican popsicle carts, Cuban cigars and entertainment from a five-piece mariachi band.

Dinner was served in a glass-enclosed, beachside area, where guests were also treated to performances by singer/songwriter Brendan O’Hara and Miami-based DJ Supersede.

The celebratory weekend also included a number of outdoor activities, including watersports, yoga and a rooftop happy hour.

For the wedding in Mexico, DeBianchi opted to wear a stunning gown by Australian designer Emmy Mae.

Samantha DeBianchi Ana Hinojosa

Though both weddings were special, the real estate investor says her reception in Tulum was, by far, the most memorable moment of the whirlwind celebrations.

“I can honestly say our Tulum wedding was the best time we’ve ever had — we had nonstop entertainment and activities,” DeBianchi explains. “When you put everyone you love all in one place, at one of your favorite destinations in the world, it’s awesome.”

“There was truly so much love, you could feel the energy,” she adds.

Following her special days, DeBianchi kept it simple, choosing to only describe the events in one singular word. “Epic,” she captioned photos on Instagram from her wedding celebrations.

The couple first met in 2017 when DeBianchi, the first woman to be cast in Bravo’s real estate series, lived next door to one of the homes that LaViola owned and rented on Airbnb.

As the Million Dollar Listing Miami star previously recalled, the pair originally got off on the wrong foot.

“I met Tony about a year and a half ago in my driveway,” she shared on Instagram in September. “It was a far cry from a romantic meet cute; I was literally ‘the girl next door’ living in the house next to one of his houses that he hosted on #Airbnb.”

“Being that I was constantly woken up by rambunctious guests who enjoyed nocturnal life in the backyard, I was not Tony’s biggest fan and when meeting him for the first time in my driveway and learning the role he played in my sleep deprivation, I was a bit crazy and provided him with a few choice words that needless to say, were not so nice,” she continued.

“Every so often after that, I’d see Tony in my neighborhood waving hello, sending a smile and being so charming, so much so, that my bitchiness and anger from lack of sleep lifted and I saw the person he was, is and continues to be: the most amazing human being on the planet,” DeBianchi finished.

Although it wasn’t love at first sight, DeBianchi tells PEOPLE that she’s confident things worked out exactly how they were supposed to.

“Our love story of how we met in our driveways just shows how fate does exist,” she notes. “I am looking forward to growing together and having a family, but also reaching all of our goals together.”