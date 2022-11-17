'Million Dollar Listing' 's Josh Flagg Shares How He Helped Tori and Candy Spelling Mend Their Relationship

"They were hugging and crying," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Spellings' reunion

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 04:37 PM

After year's of family tension, Candy and Tori Spelling have finally been able to find peace in their relationship with a little help from mutual friend Josh Flagg.

"We had dinner up at Candy's house," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The whole family came — the kids, everybody. We had the most amazing evening. We screened Troop Beverly Hills in the theater, which is fun for the kids, because her mom was in that movie obviously."

"They were hugging and crying," he continues. "I'm not saying the next day everything was back to normal, but I'd say over a couple weeks maybe, slower and slower, it just got back to normal."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 6: Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling attend Alex Hitz's "Occasions To Celebrate" Book Party Hosted By Dennis Basso on October 6, 2022 at Dennis Basso in New York, New York. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/PMC/Getty

The relationship between the Beverly Hills 90210 alum and her 77-year-old mother grew more strained than ever after her father, Hollywood producer and director Aaron Spelling, passed away in 2006. Tori claimed to have found out about her father's passing via email and was left only a fraction of his $500 million estate. Candy, on the other hand, seemingly struggled to accept her daughter's relationship with Dean McDermott, to whom she's now been married for 16 years.

Both women aired out their grievances publicly over the years in memoirs and interviews.

"Tori and I are a work in progress and probably always will be," Candy wrote in 2013's Candy at Last. "I notice that the more my self-esteem expands, the less patience I have for the pursuit cycle she creates when she shuts me out. We have a pattern, and until we can break it hand-in-hand, this is going to be the little dance she and I do together."

For her part, Tori told PEOPLE in 2009 when she and Candy were not on speaking terms: "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed. My mother is who she is. I've become who I am. At some point I realized those two just didn't go together."

US actress Tori Spelling (L) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Flagg, who's known the family for years, spoke to both parties separately and realized both wanted to be in each other's lives. Feeling it was all a giant misunderstanding, he jumped in to help — with a little cosmic push from Aaron himself.

"I was sitting at dinner one night with Candy," Flagg shares. "It was really sweet. We went to Musso & Frank's [in Hollywood] and Aaron's star is right outside [on] the sidewalk. She took me outside and she goes, 'Aaron, I want you to meet my friend Josh,' and I said, 'Hello, Aaron, pleasure to meet you. I've heard a lot about you.' So we went inside back for dinner, and I just started talking."

He adds, "I'd always heard Candy's opinions, and I'd heard Tori's opinions, but they both really love each other very much. I mean, they're mother and daughter. I was just listening, and I was like, 'This just sounds like miscommunication.'"

After "a couple of years" of not talking, Flagg engaged the two in communication and got the two together for lunch to hash things out.

"This is the simplest deal I've ever negotiated," Flagg jokes. "It was as if nothing ever changed."

Josh Flagg
Jana Williams

While that "deal" is closed, Flagg is excited to share his tips with readers on how to close their own in his newest book The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation.

"It just gives really great examples of what to do and what certainly not to do," Flagg teases. "And all the things I would've loved to have done differently, if I'd had the chance — or just to look back. It's very self-deprecating. It makes fun of myself. I think it's a really easy read."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation is available now everywhere books are sold, and Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles premieres Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
Tori Spelling Candy Spelling
Tori Spelling Says She's 'Really Happy' in Relationship with Mom Candy: 'We Text Every Single Day'
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella, 14, Is a '90210' Fan: 'She's a Self-Proclaimed Donna Martin!'
Tori Spelling Throws 'Adorably Spooky' Halloween and Gaming-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Hattie
Tori Spelling Throws 'Adorably Spooky' Halloween-Themed 11th Birthday Party for Daughter Hattie
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 5 Kids
Tori Spelling on coparenting and migraines courtesy tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals One of Her Kids Faced Bullying on First Day of School: 'I'm Here for Them'
Tori Spelling attends Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; https://www.instagram.com/p/CjivNu0vuCT/ torispelling Verified This beautiful baby girl is all grown up now… - Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with! She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique. She’s hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold. So proud of her and it’s such an honor to watch her rule her world! I love being your mama my goddess! Follow her to give her some bday shout outs… @hattie_mid xo
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
jason flagg
Josh Flagg Confirms New Relationship 2 Weeks After Announcing Divorce: 'I Was Not Looking'
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh
How 'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg & Josh Altman Turned a Years-Long Rivalry into Friendship and a Spinoff
Josh Flagg hotel
Josh Flagg Was 'Living at the Beverly Hills Hotel' for Months Before Announcing Divorce: Source
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'So Cute' in 'Troop Beverly Hills' During Family Movie Night
Josh Flagg
'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg Leaving Longtime Company for Rival Douglas Elliman: 'Interesting Synergy'
Josh Flagg
'Million Dollar Listing' 's Josh Flagg Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram After Bobby Boyd Split
Tori Spelling Celebrates Easter With her Family
Tori Spelling Reveals Why 'Co-Parenting' Works with Dean McDermott: 'You Need Both Worlds'