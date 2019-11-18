Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Closes Out BravoCon with a Surprise Kiss for Andy Cohen

A kiss to end the night!

On Sunday, the action-packed BravoCon in New York City came to an end with a Watch What Happens Live episode that featured nearly every single star from the network on stage with host Andy Cohen.

And while the show was filled with funny bits and (of course) drama, the most shocking moment came at the very end, when Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund walked over to Cohen, 51, and gave him a passionate kiss on his lips.

The kiss earned huge applause and excitement from those gathered, which included Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck stars. Cohen, meanwhile, was left in complete shock with a smile on his face.

The Swedish real estate broker, who was dressed in a silver-patterned suit and baseball cap, also had a grin on his face as he walked back to where he had been standing.

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund Moves to Los Angeles with Family

A clip of the kiss was posted on WWHL‘s Instagram page. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice commented on the post, writing, “One Kiss Is All It Takes 💋💋💋💋💋💋.”

Bravo’s Instagram account also commented and wrote, “Be still our heart!” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Eklund, 42, is married to artist Derek Kaplan. In November 2017, the couple welcomed twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. via surrogacy.

In July, Eklund announced that he would no longer be based in New York-full time after making the official move from the Big Apple to Los Angeles with his family.

Image zoom Allison Michael Orenstein

“Yesterday we moved to Los Angeles. I was a bit emotional seeing the kids so excited to get on the flight,” the reality star began before revealing that he and his family traded in their trendy, downtown Manhattan apartment for a swanky 90210 pad with picturesque views of the L.A. skyline. “We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below. Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years.”

The broker decided to make the West Coast move to oversee the expansion of his growing company and went on to say that though he has moved across the country, fans will still be able to watch him take on the New York real estate market on the Bravo series.

“You’ll be able to follow our journey on MDLNY this season,” he said before explaining that while his husband will remain in L.A. with their twins full-time, he won’t be a complete stranger to New York.

RELATED: Fredrik Eklund Doesn’t Have a Favorite Twin But Admits He Has ‘Been Thinking a Lot About It’

“I’ll be going back and forth between LA, NY and even Miami overseeing the teams. I guess I do love airplanes and travel lol. We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing,” Eklund wrote.

While expressing his excitement for upcoming real estate projects in the L.A. area, the reality star also revealed and he will be returning to New York sooner than expected.

“I’m already back in NY next week,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here – at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present.”