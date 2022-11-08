Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'

There's a major role on Millie Bobby Brown's bucket list that check hopes to check off some day.

The Stranger Things star opened up about her aspirations to hopefully portray Britney Spears on the big screen during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday.

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," Brown, 18, told host Drew Barrymore.

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," the young actress continued. "I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Brown has already proven her acting chops, leading Netflix's Stranger Things to earn multiple Emmy Awards and the 2017 SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. The series is gearing up to enter its fifth and final season.

Brown is also an accomplished producer, having done behind-the-scenes work on her popular Enola Holmes film series for Netflix. She founded the beauty line Florence by Mills and has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2018.

Spears, 40, is an eight-time Grammy nominee with one win. Between occasional acting gigs, she's had massive hits and multiple successful residencies in Las Vegas.

However, Spears' pop stardom took a downturn in 2007 when she was placed in a conservatorship after a public breakdown. The "Baby One More Time" singer was subject to the arrangement for 13 years and was only released in November 2021.

Now she's returning to the spotlight, releasing the Elton John collaboration "Hold Me Closer" — her first song in six years.