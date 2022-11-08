Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney," the Stranger Things actress said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 12:02 PM

There's a major role on Millie Bobby Brown's bucket list that check hopes to check off some day.

The Stranger Things star opened up about her aspirations to hopefully portray Britney Spears on the big screen during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday.

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," Brown, 18, told host Drew Barrymore.

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," the young actress continued. "I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Brown has already proven her acting chops, leading Netflix's Stranger Things to earn multiple Emmy Awards and the 2017 SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. The series is gearing up to enter its fifth and final season.

Brown is also an accomplished producer, having done behind-the-scenes work on her popular Enola Holmes film series for Netflix. She founded the beauty line Florence by Mills and has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spears, 40, is an eight-time Grammy nominee with one win. Between occasional acting gigs, she's had massive hits and multiple successful residencies in Las Vegas.

However, Spears' pop stardom took a downturn in 2007 when she was placed in a conservatorship after a public breakdown. The "Baby One More Time" singer was subject to the arrangement for 13 years and was only released in November 2021.

Now she's returning to the spotlight, releasing the Elton John collaboration "Hold Me Closer" — her first song in six years.

Related Articles
Elisabeth Moss 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV Series premiere
Elisabeth Moss Says It's 'Horrifying' 'Handmaid's Tale' Has Become More Relevant: 'More Than Troubling'
Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
'Laguna Beach' Producers Didn't Want Lauren Conrad 'to Have Anything' Outside Stephen Colletti Love Triangle
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on' Laguna Beach'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
Rodney, Eliza, Justin on Bachelor in Paradise
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Eliza Worries She 'Didn't Make the Right Choice' Between Rodney and Justin
Actor Cory Monteith and producer Ryan Murphy attend the 'GLEE' 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Ryan Murphy Admits 'Glee' Should Have Ended When Its 'Spirit of Joy' Left After Cory Monteith's Death
https://twitter.com/PercySeries/status/1589716970177703936/photo/2 Percy Jackson @PercySeries A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to @DisneyPlus ! 12:30 PM · Nov 7, 2022 ·Twitter Web App
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Messenger God Hermes
ashley darby, Luke Gulbranson
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' — Including a Weekend-Long Date in D.C.
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Felt 'Ashamed' Watching Show Back — but Vows to 'Learn and Grow' from Experience
Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza attend the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Aubrey Plaza Jokes About Her 'White Lotus' Costar Haley Lu Richardson Stalking Her for 'Years'
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says He Was in 'Actual Hell' Doing 'The Masked Singer' Overseas: 'It Was Traumatic'
jinger duggar
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Promises New Book Will Tell 'Stories That Nobody Saw While the TV Cameras Were Rolling'
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
(L-R): Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+
'Squid Game' 's Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith and More Join Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'The Acolyte'
90 Day Fiancé Usman
'90 Day' 's Usman Asks for 'Pretty' Woman's Number 1 Day After Agreeing to Marry Kim