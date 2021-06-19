Millie Bobby Brown Walks Around N.Y.C. with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and the celebrity offspring first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Jake Bongiovi shared a photo of the two together in a car

Millie Bobby Brown might just have a new love on her hands!

On Thursday, the 17-year-old actress took to the streets of New York City where she was spotted walking hand in hand with Jake Bongiovi.

Making their public debut, the pair held hands while walking side-by-side together as Bongiovi, 19 - who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi - held the Stranger Things star's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

For the outing, Brown wore a long pink skirt and white top, which she accessorized with a pair of floral flats. Bongiovi, meanwhile, sported a summery button-up shirt that he paired with multi-colored tan, black, and blue shorts.

Both Brown and Bongiovi donned face masks as they walked outside amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, dating rumors sparked when Bongiovi posted a selfie seated next to Brown in a car.

"bff <3," Bongiovi captioned his post, which saw the pair pouting their lips, as Brown wrote, "BFF 🦄," in the comments section.

When reached by PEOPLE, Bon Jovi's representative did not have a comment. A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest child of Bon Jovi, 59, and wife Dorothea Hurley. The pair met in 1980 and were married 9 years later in 1989.