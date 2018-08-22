Millie Bobby Brown Supports a 'Jopper' Stranger Things Romance: They're 'My Inspiration in Life'

Could there be a Stranger Things wedding in the future? If it was up to Millie Bobby Brown, there definitely would be.

While plot details of season 3 have been kept a secret, Brown recently revealed one plotline she’s dying to see. The actress said she fully supports costar David Harbour‘s idea of characters Chief Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers falling in love.

“I can’t say anything about this. This is so bad,” she told Variety. “Listen, I would love for them to get together. Jopper is like my inspiration in life.”

Brown said she would also be excited about the possibility of being onscreen step-siblings with Noah Schnapp’s character Will.

Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour

“Winona Ryder and David Harbour are like my parents. On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’ David is like, ‘Another boy?’ ” she said. “And in the show, if they rekindle, that means Will and Eleven will be step-siblings. I would love that because Noah is my boy best friend.”

Last week, Harbour teased fans about a potential love match between his character and Winona Ryder’s Joyce, referring to the upcoming season as a “celebration of love.”

“There may be other people in the mix in this situation, but I think they’re built for each other and I would love to see them get together,” Harbour told Variety. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other.”

Stranger Things Netflix

“It’s a really fun season where you’re gonna get to see these characters experience summer in Indiana, and there’s this sense of new relationships,” he added. “It’s sort of a big celebration of love. That’s all I can say.”

In July, Netflix released a brief teaser featuring a commercial for the Starcourt Mall, a new addition to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The acclaimed series was nominated for five Emmys this year, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing. Brown and Harbour also earned nominations for their performances, respectively.

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.