Millie Bobby Brown Splits Kneecap, Forcing Her to Skip the MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Another Milestone'

If you don’t see Millie Bobby Brown at Monday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, it’s for a good reason.

The Stranger Things star, 14, revealed via Instagram on Friday that she split her kneecap and won’t be able to attend the annual award show — where the hit Netflix show scored a total of seven nominations, including best performance in a show for Brown herself.

“Hi guys. So another milestone in my life. I’ve never actually broken a bone except for now. I have split my kneecap,” Brown said in a video. “From the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up. So I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend.”

Just because Brown won’t be there doesn’t mean her Stranger Things costars won’t be.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Sadie Sink (Max) and Noah Schnapp (Will) are all scheduled to attend.

“I hope Gaten, Caleb, Finn, Sadie and Noah have the best time,” Brown continued in her video. “And I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I’m sending my luck with you. And I’ll be there in spirit. Love you guys so much and peace out.”

Brown won the best actor in a show trophy at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

News of her injury comes days after the star deleted her Twitter account amid a sea of homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.

The posts were frequently paired with the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, a hashtag which first appeared online in November, but resurfaced again in June — which also happens to be Pride Month. The origins of the memes remain unclear.

Brown is a frequent supporter for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

While her primary Twitter account is no longer active, Millie does have a second verified account, @Milliestopshate. In her social media bio, she writes, “I want this account to share love and positivity. Let’s stop bullying.”